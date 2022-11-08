ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man found guilty of attempted murder in Kane County

A Kane County jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says the jury took about one and half hours to decide on a guilty verdict for 43-year-old Enrique B. Jaquez, of Montgomery. Prosecutors say...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Lockport man arrested after string of bank robberies

A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.
LOCKPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen

The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
MINOOKA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police looking for missing teen

Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
MILLINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found

The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Election Results

Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy Co. Board Members Could Make Changes To Liquor Ordinances

The Grundy County Board could be making some major changes to their liquor license ordinances later this year. Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland said he has filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Good turnout in DeKalb County so far says county clerk

DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson says that he's seeing a good turnout at polling places in DeKalb County on election day. Johnson says he's glad that people are taking advantage of the nice fall weather. There was one hiccup involving keys at a polling place earlier. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS

Steady flow of voters in Kendall County for election

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette says election day in Kendall County went well overall. Voter turnout was at 53 percent, less than the 2018 Midterm Election by about four percent. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gillette says there still are a lot of vote-by-mail ballots, but not...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Top Kendall County Board vote-getter talks infrastructure and taxes

Incumbent Kendall County Board District 1 candidate Brian DeBolt, of Plano, is the top vote-getter of both board districts. DeBolt received 11,994 votes according to unofficial results. The next highest vote-getter is Scott Gengler with 11,291 votes. DeBolt says the county has a lot happening with infrastructure, namely with the...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Thomas Otto Morar, 44

Thomas Otto Morar, age 44 of Leland, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1978 in Naperville, IL the son of Gregory and Jerri (Murr) Morar. Tom received his education in Naperville and Sandwich, IL. He enjoyed working on...
LELAND, IL
WSPY NEWS

5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2

Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Yorkville moving closer to new city hall move in

The City of Yorkville is continuing preparations to move into the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive. City Hall is currently at 800 Game Farm Road. City Administrator Bart Olson says the renovation of the three-story office building is getting close to being done. The city borrowed...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Jacqueline Ann Kellen, 57

Jacqueline Ann Kellen, 57 of Gilberts, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cervical cancer. Jacqueline was born October 3, 1965 and was raised in Mendota, Illinois where she attended school and made many incredible memories with her friends and family. Jacqueline graduated Mendota Township High School in 1983 and shortly thereafter began a career in 9-1-1 emergency telecommunications in both California, and in Illinois. Jacqueline retired this year from Northwest Central Dispatch Systems in Arlington Heights, Illinois after 35 years of dedicated and professional service to the communities she served. Jacqueline spent her free time enjoying old movies, listening to music, spending every minute she could with her pets and going out with her friends, letting her hair down, and dancing the night away.
GILBERTS, IL

