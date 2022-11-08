Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man found guilty of attempted murder in Kane County
A Kane County jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says the jury took about one and half hours to decide on a guilty verdict for 43-year-old Enrique B. Jaquez, of Montgomery. Prosecutors say...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
WSPY NEWS
Lockport man arrested after string of bank robberies
A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County judge denies request to require local man to appear before Georgia grand jury investigating election disruptions
Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer on Wednesday denied a request from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that would have required a Montgomery man to appear for testimony. The grand jury was formed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to investigate disruptions of the 2020 election. Pilmer...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police looking for missing teen
Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found
The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Election Results
Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Members Could Make Changes To Liquor Ordinances
The Grundy County Board could be making some major changes to their liquor license ordinances later this year. Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland said he has filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
WSPY NEWS
Sims wins DeKalb County Clerk's job, Republicans hold county board seats in districts eleven and twelve
Republican Tasha Sims is the winner of the race for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder. She defeated Democrat Linh Nguyen in Tuesday's election with 49 percent of the county's vote. Sims has worked for DeKalb County for over a decade. Sims says she'll focus on keeping voters informed, along with...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Clerk's Office updates election results with vote-by-mail ballots
The DeKalb County Clerk's Office has updated its election results with the addition of vote-by-mail ballots. A news release from the office on Wednesday morning says that the vote-by-mail ballots did not upload to the results page on election night. WSPY news has reached out to the clerk's office for comment.
WSPY NEWS
Good turnout in DeKalb County so far says county clerk
DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson says that he's seeing a good turnout at polling places in DeKalb County on election day. Johnson says he's glad that people are taking advantage of the nice fall weather. There was one hiccup involving keys at a polling place earlier. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Steady flow of voters in Kendall County for election
Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette says election day in Kendall County went well overall. Voter turnout was at 53 percent, less than the 2018 Midterm Election by about four percent. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gillette says there still are a lot of vote-by-mail ballots, but not...
WSPY NEWS
Top Kendall County Board vote-getter talks infrastructure and taxes
Incumbent Kendall County Board District 1 candidate Brian DeBolt, of Plano, is the top vote-getter of both board districts. DeBolt received 11,994 votes according to unofficial results. The next highest vote-getter is Scott Gengler with 11,291 votes. DeBolt says the county has a lot happening with infrastructure, namely with the...
WSPY NEWS
Thomas Otto Morar, 44
Thomas Otto Morar, age 44 of Leland, IL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1978 in Naperville, IL the son of Gregory and Jerri (Murr) Morar. Tom received his education in Naperville and Sandwich, IL. He enjoyed working on...
WSPY NEWS
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2
Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville moving closer to new city hall move in
The City of Yorkville is continuing preparations to move into the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive. City Hall is currently at 800 Game Farm Road. City Administrator Bart Olson says the renovation of the three-story office building is getting close to being done. The city borrowed...
WSPY NEWS
Jacqueline Ann Kellen, 57
Jacqueline Ann Kellen, 57 of Gilberts, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cervical cancer. Jacqueline was born October 3, 1965 and was raised in Mendota, Illinois where she attended school and made many incredible memories with her friends and family. Jacqueline graduated Mendota Township High School in 1983 and shortly thereafter began a career in 9-1-1 emergency telecommunications in both California, and in Illinois. Jacqueline retired this year from Northwest Central Dispatch Systems in Arlington Heights, Illinois after 35 years of dedicated and professional service to the communities she served. Jacqueline spent her free time enjoying old movies, listening to music, spending every minute she could with her pets and going out with her friends, letting her hair down, and dancing the night away.
