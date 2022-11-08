Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season. “We’re trending the right way,” Cates said. “We’re finding our groove, and we just have to keep going.” Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation. St. Louis last won on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0. The Blues are five defeats from matching the franchise’s all-time losing streak, a 13-game slide from March 16-April 8, 2006, that included three overtime losses.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
Yardbarker
Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm. Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Jets’ Perfect 3-Game Homestand
Home sweet home truly was that for the Winnipeg Jets as they went 3-0-0 on their homestand and vaulted to the top of the Central Division in the process. The Jets are now now 8-3-1, have points in their past seven games, and have gotten off to the best start through 12 games in the 2.0 era. Here are five takeaways from the three games that were.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Should start hitting next month
Carpenter (back) is scheduled to begin his normal offseason hitting progression in December, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a left lumbar spine strain once he starts hitting again later this winter, Carpenter should be back to 100 percent health well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old pushed his way to the big leagues in the second half of this past season after mashing 30 home runs in the minors and acquitted himself well in his limited sample of MLB action. Over his 113 plate appearances, the rookie slashed .252/.310/.485 with 11 extra-base hits while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 5.5 and 28.3 percent, respectively. Carpenter could end up settling in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter in 2023 if the team ends up keeping Miguel Cabrera in more of a part-time role, as was typically the case for the final two months of the 2022 campaign.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hart returns for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Bortuzzo placed on injured reserve by Blues; Andersen remains out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart started for the Flyers at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The goalie...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
