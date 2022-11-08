Read full article on original website
WCJB
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
WCJB
University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate. UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game. The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for...
WCJB
Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season. Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida. Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money. This organization has 3 campaigns in this area including Alachua,...
WCJB
Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event is hosted by the Off-Road United Foundation, and it starts on Friday. It is one of Florida’s largest off-road events. It brings together law enforcement and the community for fellowship and fun. The event will kick...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s overlap complicates loss and damage assessments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF IFAS researchers were in the middle of totaling up Florida’s agricultural loss and damage assessments from Hurricane Ian when Nicole made landfall. The overlapping affected areas present a problem for economists. UF economist Christa Court said the total loss so far for Ian reached $787...
WCJB
Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition. The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning. The band competed in the preliminary round...
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
WCJB
Florida football team runs over South Carolina on Senior Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Florida football team’s home finale of the 2022 campaign, the orange and blue honored 18 seniors prior to their game with Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina, before sending them off with a convincing victory. The Gators (6-4) ran over, around, and through the...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some flights at Gainesville Regional were disrupted but operations remained open throughout the day on Thursday. The airport website shows a couple of flights canceled and several delayed but most eventually arrived or departed. Orlando International Airport closed operations for much of Thursday but will resume...
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
WCJB
Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
WCJB
Residents of Dixie County looking for help to search for missing teen, Demiah Appling
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents are looking for people to help with a search party for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Demiah went missing almost a month ago Sunday October 16 around 9:30p.m. in the neighborhood of Suwannee Gardens. Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies say she got into a vehicle...
WCJB
Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival takes place on Saturday. Over 100 local business owners, local farmers, and entrepreneurs in the Gainesville and rural areas are set to be in attendance. Vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much more make up the...
WCJB
Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
WCJB
Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
