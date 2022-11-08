ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season. Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida. Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money. This organization has 3 campaigns in this area including Alachua,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida football team runs over South Carolina on Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Florida football team’s home finale of the 2022 campaign, the orange and blue honored 18 seniors prior to their game with Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina, before sending them off with a convincing victory. The Gators (6-4) ran over, around, and through the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival takes place on Saturday. Over 100 local business owners, local farmers, and entrepreneurs in the Gainesville and rural areas are set to be in attendance. Vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much more make up the...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast. The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL

