(KWNO)-Betty May Monroe, 94, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Elkader, IA, and Omaha, NE, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. Betty May was born May 28, 1928, to Ambrose and Frieda (Koopmann) Monroe on her grandparents’ farm near Castalia, IA. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, IA. She graduated from Marquette High School in Marquette, IA, and attended Elkader Junior College in Elkader, IA. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for 41 years. She started as a switchboard operator, moved through various positions in the company, and retired as staff manager. Her promotions also moved her from Elkader to Minneapolis, MN, and Omaha, NE. After retiring, she taught word processing part-time at Wang Laboratory and later “Intro to Personal Computers” to senior citizens. She moved to Winona in 2004 to be closer to her family.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO