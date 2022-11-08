Read full article on original website
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
winonaradio.com
Winds of Winona Coming to the Winona Arts Center
(KWNO)-Winona is home to many talented local musicians, and thanks in part to the Winona Arts Center, the Winds of Winona will be performing in concert at the Winona Arts Center on November 12th at 7 PM. The Winds of Winona has something for everyone with a woodwind repertoire ranging...
winonaradio.com
TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA Initiative
(KWNO)-Winona County residents will now be able to take part in a new initiative that will provide no-cost tuition. TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA is an initiative meant to provide life-changing opportunities to the citizens of Winona who are facing underemployment and unemployment. Winonans interested in attending Minnesota State College Southeast through the program will be able to obtain education and training to bolster their skills and obtain full-time employment.
winonaradio.com
Betty May Monroe
(KWNO)-Betty May Monroe, 94, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Elkader, IA, and Omaha, NE, died Thursday, November 3, 2022. Betty May was born May 28, 1928, to Ambrose and Frieda (Koopmann) Monroe on her grandparents’ farm near Castalia, IA. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader, IA. She graduated from Marquette High School in Marquette, IA, and attended Elkader Junior College in Elkader, IA. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for 41 years. She started as a switchboard operator, moved through various positions in the company, and retired as staff manager. Her promotions also moved her from Elkader to Minneapolis, MN, and Omaha, NE. After retiring, she taught word processing part-time at Wang Laboratory and later “Intro to Personal Computers” to senior citizens. She moved to Winona in 2004 to be closer to her family.
winonaradio.com
Winona Public Library Hosting Local Area Authors and Creative Writing Workshops
(KWNO)-November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), and to celebrate, the Winona Public Library is hosting local area authors and creative writing workshops. The NaNoWriMo Creative Writing and Local Author Fair is being held on Saturday, November 12th, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Winona Public Library. From...
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
winonaradio.com
Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing
(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
news8000.com
First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
UPDATED Red Wing and Goodhue County results
The official results for the 2022 general election were reported by early Wednesday morning. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert won their elections in their respective wards. Janie Farrar...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Visions laid out for Bauer Built building
The city of Red Wing has owned the vacant Bauer Built Tire building on Old West Main since 2020. The Port Authority has had continued conversations about what can fill the space considering its former use. After many months, the Port Authority held a workshop to hear two proposals from...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
