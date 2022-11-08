ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Above and beyond the call to duty

In recognition of Veterans Day, I want to honor a Union soldier, Corporal Wilson Smith, who was a member of the occupying force in Washington during the Civil War. He hailed from upstate New York, near the village of Oriskany Falls. He had volunteered to join the New York Light Artillery as a member of Battery H. On September 6, 1862, a dark and foggy morning and the day before his 21st birthday, Smith and his fellow soldiers found themselves encamped along Washington’s streets. Several Union gunboats, including the Louisiana and the Picket, were anchored in the river abreast of Washington. The soldiers began stirring after a peaceful night’s rest when the order came to “fall in.” An expedition consisting of Battery H, four cannons, a detachment of cavalry and infantry, and a supply train was forming to head north out of town for some point unknown to the troops.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Bonnie Guilford Jordan

Bonnie Guilford Jordan,64, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Washington, NC, died on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022, at Kingdom Life Community Church, 681 US HWY 17N, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at 10:00 am at the Church. Family will receive friends and family at the home of Shirley Griffin, 409 Fleming St, Washington on Wed 11/9 and Thurs 11/10 from 5 until. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fall scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration is open for Spring 2023 courses starting in January and traditional students have a chance to win $1,000 in bookstore credits if they register during the Early Registration period ending on November 30. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Remember, recognize, reflect

Friday, Nov. 11, we recognize Veterans Day, a national holiday honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in our nation’s wars. Originally known as Armistice Day in observance of the ending of World War I, Nov. 11 became an official U.S. holiday in 1938 and was later named Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize those who served in all U.S. wars.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Candidates weigh in on election night results

Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy