Above and beyond the call to duty
In recognition of Veterans Day, I want to honor a Union soldier, Corporal Wilson Smith, who was a member of the occupying force in Washington during the Civil War. He hailed from upstate New York, near the village of Oriskany Falls. He had volunteered to join the New York Light Artillery as a member of Battery H. On September 6, 1862, a dark and foggy morning and the day before his 21st birthday, Smith and his fellow soldiers found themselves encamped along Washington’s streets. Several Union gunboats, including the Louisiana and the Picket, were anchored in the river abreast of Washington. The soldiers began stirring after a peaceful night’s rest when the order came to “fall in.” An expedition consisting of Battery H, four cannons, a detachment of cavalry and infantry, and a supply train was forming to head north out of town for some point unknown to the troops.
Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
Bonnie Guilford Jordan
Bonnie Guilford Jordan,64, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Washington, NC, died on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022, at Kingdom Life Community Church, 681 US HWY 17N, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at 10:00 am at the Church. Family will receive friends and family at the home of Shirley Griffin, 409 Fleming St, Washington on Wed 11/9 and Thurs 11/10 from 5 until. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.
Fall scholarship recipients announced
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration is open for Spring 2023 courses starting in January and traditional students have a chance to win $1,000 in bookstore credits if they register during the Early Registration period ending on November 30. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA.
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
New Bern Police Department receiving thousands of dollars in grant money
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police Department is receiving a portion of more than $1 million in grant money. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to the NBPD. New Bern Police Department says Senator Thom Tillis...
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
Remember, recognize, reflect
Friday, Nov. 11, we recognize Veterans Day, a national holiday honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in our nation’s wars. Originally known as Armistice Day in observance of the ending of World War I, Nov. 11 became an official U.S. holiday in 1938 and was later named Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize those who served in all U.S. wars.
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
NC county precinct runs out of ballots, voting time extended
State statute allows the SBE to extend time if voting is interrupted by at least 15 minutes.
Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
