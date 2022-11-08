Read full article on original website
Nick Saban’s daughter had message for Alabama fans
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Alabama having a disappointing season, and Nick Saban’s daughter is here to set everyone straight. Kristen Saban Setas posted a note on her Instagram story this week that seemed aimed at Bama fans. “Appreciate what you HAVE before it...
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Lane Kiffin Has Blunt Admission On Crushing Loss To Alabama
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a crushing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Despite holding the lead for the majority of the game, the Rebels failed to close things out against the No. 9 team in the country. Kiffin's squad surrendered their lead in...
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Despite Alabama's Two-Loss Season, Ole Miss Tickets Going at High Price
Available seats at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for SEC West showdown are scarce on eve of game.
Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama's Thrilling Win Over Ole Miss
Nick Saban continues to maintain control of his all-time series record vs. Lane Kiffin. The Crimson Tide of Alabama won a 30-24 thriller vs. the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening. Saban's defense rose to the challenge late in the game by stopping Jaxson Dart multiple times in the red-zone.
Desmond Howard Asked If He Thinks Alabama's Dynasty Is Over
It's been ages since the Alabama Crimson Tide have looked as vulnerable as they have in some of their losses this season. But does ESPN analyst Desmond Howard agree with the idea that Alabama's 15-year dynasty might be over?. On Friday's edition of Get Up, Howard disagreed with the idea,...
Alabama Football: Defensive Report Card vs Ole Miss
Alabama Football survived Oxford, Mississippi and the Ole Miss Rebels, prevailing by a score of 30-24. The Crimson Tide defense had a rough first half, allowing 241 yards of offense and falling behind by as many as 10 points. Ole Miss’ first six possessions resulted in four scoring drives, four...
The Villages standout Sam Walters signs to play basketball with Alabama Crimson Tide
Sam Walters, a 247Sports Composite 4-star recruit, signed to play basketball at Alabama on Wednesday during a signing day press conference. The Villages head boys basketball coach Colt McDowell introduced the future Crimson Tide forward to a group of 200. Sam Walters wins POTY:Daily Commercial all-area basketball: The Villages' Sam...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide offense stuck in neutral
The offense for Alabama football appears to have experienced a midseason regression. After losing a shootout against Tennessee in which it posted 569 yards and 49 points, the Alabama offense has fallen off a bit. In the two games since, it has averaged just 377.5 yards and 30.5 points per game. The Crimson Tide failed to hit 500 yards of total offense in either game after hitting that mark in five of its first seven contests. It averaged 4.5 yards per play against Mississippi State and 5.7 yards per play against LSU, its two lowest totals of the season.
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
