The offense for Alabama football appears to have experienced a midseason regression. After losing a shootout against Tennessee in which it posted 569 yards and 49 points, the Alabama offense has fallen off a bit. In the two games since, it has averaged just 377.5 yards and 30.5 points per game. The Crimson Tide failed to hit 500 yards of total offense in either game after hitting that mark in five of its first seven contests. It averaged 4.5 yards per play against Mississippi State and 5.7 yards per play against LSU, its two lowest totals of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO