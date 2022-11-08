ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year

Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama's Thrilling Win Over Ole Miss

Nick Saban continues to maintain control of his all-time series record vs. Lane Kiffin. The Crimson Tide of Alabama won a 30-24 thriller vs. the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening. Saban's defense rose to the challenge late in the game by stopping Jaxson Dart multiple times in the red-zone.
Alabama Football: Defensive Report Card vs Ole Miss

Alabama Football survived Oxford, Mississippi and the Ole Miss Rebels, prevailing by a score of 30-24. The Crimson Tide defense had a rough first half, allowing 241 yards of offense and falling behind by as many as 10 points. Ole Miss’ first six possessions resulted in four scoring drives, four...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide offense stuck in neutral

The offense for Alabama football appears to have experienced a midseason regression. After losing a shootout against Tennessee in which it posted 569 yards and 49 points, the Alabama offense has fallen off a bit. In the two games since, it has averaged just 377.5 yards and 30.5 points per game. The Crimson Tide failed to hit 500 yards of total offense in either game after hitting that mark in five of its first seven contests. It averaged 4.5 yards per play against Mississippi State and 5.7 yards per play against LSU, its two lowest totals of the season.
