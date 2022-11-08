The seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event will be Saturday, November 12th at the OSU-Extension parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm. Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk buying event created so Central Oregonians can fill up their pantries, freezers, root cellars, and garages full of nutritious local products for the long high desert winter. Farmers, ranchers, orchardists, and producers will be selling large quantities of items: 10lb bags of onions, 20lb boxes of apples, mixed boxes of grass fed beef, gallon jars of kraut, etc. All items will be at discount bulk prices. This is a great opportunity for farmers to sell food before the harsh Central Oregon winter and for Central Oregonians to save money and eat well all winter long.This event operates like a Farmers Market, except in bulk quantities. There will be no sign up necessary to come; all are welcome!

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO