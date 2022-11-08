Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
ESPN
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
Celtics early-season player grades highlighted by Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon
After a chaotic offseason filled with drama and suspensions, it seemed as if controversy would cloud the Boston Celtics’ entire 2022-23 season. On the court, though, the Celtics have ignored the turmoil, holding an impressive 8-3 record. So far, the Celtics have avoided the dreaded NBA Finals hangover. While...
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s Lakers trade status gets shocking twist amid sixth-man resurgence
Russell Westbrook is looking like an entirely different player right now. The former league MVP has embraced his new role coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his recent paradigm shift has worked wonders for him. So much so, that NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Suns, Timberwolves
Point guard Ja Morant said Wednesday’s close overtime win against the Spurs was actually a good thing. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch or go into overtime and being able to still come out with a win is big time for us,” Morant told reporters. “We know every game is not going to be a blowout. So, having these reps helps us a lot.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0