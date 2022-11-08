ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China

Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting

Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front

There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Suns, Timberwolves

Point guard Ja Morant said Wednesday’s close overtime win against the Spurs was actually a good thing. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch or go into overtime and being able to still come out with a win is big time for us,” Morant told reporters. “We know every game is not going to be a blowout. So, having these reps helps us a lot.”
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

