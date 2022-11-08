Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for car used to commit mail thefts
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a car used to commit numerous mail thefts in the Bridlewood Ranches subdivision. The thefts happened on Nov. 3 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ALSO | Man wearing fake beard robs another Austin bank. Two men were inside the vehicle, which...
Austin Police Department still looking to fill officer vacancies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is struggling to keep officers and fill vacancies. The APD currently has 1,534 officers on the force – down 65 officers from year ago, even though the City of Austin allocated for 1,812 officers in 2022. “It’s not in our best...
APD, TABC investigate reported assault inside 6th Street bar; friends say victim is in hospital
The Austin Police Department the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
62-year-old Jacky Gaschot Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive at 5:22 p.m. According to the authorities, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a sedan following the collision.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block of Anken Drive. Nearly...
KXAN
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Laurel Patterson’s favorite memories with her dad is taking him to Peru seven years ago. Seeing Macchu Picchu was on her Paull Patterson’s bucket list. “We found like, just a street festival, and he got in the middle of all the locals...
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING
Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Man in custody after SWAT incident on Anken Drive in southeast Austin
The Austin SWAT team responded to a situation off Anken Drive in southeast Austin Tuesday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said. Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.
27 cars involved in two days of crashes on same stretch of I-35 in Round Rock
Both crashes sent one person each to local hospitals with minor injuries, said Round Rock Police.
