kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN

A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3

Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING

Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

