Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Charlotte man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
WCNC
Gaston County transportation bond passes
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
8 winning Powerball tickets sold in North Carolina as jackpot climbs to $1.9B
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
QC Hometown: Southern hospitality at Lincolnton’s City Lunch for 66 years
It’s the go-to breakfast and lunch spot for hundreds of people daily.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
luxury-houses.net
Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M
The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
Comments / 0