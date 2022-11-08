Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
After Becoming Co-owner of Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds Now Has an Eye on $665 Million Worth Ottawa Senators
Apart from being an impeccable artist with dynamic talents, Ryan Reynolds is also known for his entrepreneurial skills. The Hollywood star has been investing in businesses for a long time, including Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Maximum Effort Marketing, and Wrexham AFC Fans have seen him bringing his enthusiasm to the corporate world also as he introduced the first distillery of Portland. He also purchased the Wrexham AFC in collaboration with his Instagram friend Rob McElhenney in 2020.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Yardbarker
Ryan Reynolds could change everything for the Ottawa Senators – and the NHL
I don’t have a clue if Reynolds would actually be a good owner, and frankly, I don’t care. His name resonates. Almost everyone in North America knows who he is. Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s top box office draws. He has more than 20 million Twitter followers. And oh, by the way, Reynolds just happens to be Canadian.
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
MLive.com
Red Wings getting back some injured players soon, increasing depth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings’ depth has helped them overcome a series of injuries and get off to a good start. They will be even deeper in the coming weeks, increasing competition and perhaps leading to some roster decisions. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist joined the...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Gary Bettman on Attendance, Mullett Arena, Miller and Reynolds
“Good evening, everyone, we have nothing to announce,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in opening his media availability from the Matt Frost Media Room at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday evening. Much to the disappointment of fans hoping to hear of an All-Star Game, Global Series or Draft scheduled...
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word on Sens Podcast: Ottawa Senators for Sale, Jersey Retirement, and Meltdown on Ice
Last Word on Hockey presents The Last Word on Sens Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week Alex Metzger will share his thoughts on the news of the week. This news will generally relate to the Ottawa Senators. He will also have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some Ottawa news, analysis, and discussion.
Washington Examiner
Momentum builds behind Ryan Reynolds desire for NHL team ownership
Momentum and interest continue to build behind Ryan Reynolds's desire to own the Ottawa Senators. The Canadian actor and mega-star was welcomed with a standing ovation when he attended the Senators' game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Cheers for the Deadpool star boomed...
Yardbarker
Senators Putting Zaitsev on Waivers Is the Right Decision
The Ottawa Senators are currently 4-8-0, have lost six straight games, and are on the verge of losing their season before it even gets started. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, they placed Nikita Zaitsev on waivers. He has two years remaining on his contract, which is valued at $4.5 million per season. The 31-year-old has played seven games this season and recorded one assist while playing on the third-pairing.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Forward Suspended
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games. This announcement was made early Wednesday evening. It is the first career suspension for the 18-year-old forward. Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended Two Games. The Slovakian forward boarded Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff...
Senators to retire Chris Neil's No. 25
According to a team release during their game Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Ottawa Senators are retiring forward Chris Neil’s No. 25 on Feb. 17, in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Neil shattered expectations as a sixth-round pick, dressing in over 1,000 games – all with...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Senators GM Pierre Dorion’s Press Conference
With the Ottawa Senators in the middle of a five-game losing run, general manager Pierre Dorion made the bold decision to call a press conference on Monday (Nov. 9). He held the unexpected media availability at the Canadian Tire Centre, fielding a wide range of questions about the team’s rocky start.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
Adam Silver, Kyrie Irving have 'productive' meeting
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met Tuesday morning in New York and they had a productive and understanding visit, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. How the meeting might impact Irving’s suspension by the Nets, and whether the league might take any action, remains to be seen. The franchise grounded their star guard for a minimum of five games after he promoted on his Twitter account a film that has been denounced as antisemitic. Irving must meet six requirements before the suspension might be lifted.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0