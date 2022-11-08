Read full article on original website
Related
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Emirates buys 5 Boeing 777 freighters in $1.7B-valued deal
Long-hauled carrier Emirates is buying five Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at more than $1.7 billion, further expanding its cargo flight capacity, the two companies announced Tuesday. Emirates previously announced a $1 billion investment to its cargo flights, including buying two new Boeing 777s and converting 10 Boeing 700-300ER passenger planes into freighter aircraft. The two new aircraft joined Emirates' fleet in 2022, while the conversions are scheduled to begin in 2023. Emirates already operates 11 Boeing 777 freighters. The airline said this order put its total orders at 200 wide-body aircraft. “This order reflects Emirates’ confidence...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
monitordaily.com
CDB Aviation Leases 6 Airbus320neo to Air India
CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, signed lease agreements for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with India’s leading airline, Air India. The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. “Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready
In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.
KOAT 7
Virgin Galactic 'on track' for commercial flights in 2023
Virgin Galactic hopes to begin commercial flights into suborbital space as soon as next spring, CEO Michael Colglazier told investors at a meeting Thursday to report the corporation's 2022 third-quarter financial results. The once-monthly flights will be aboard VSS Unity, which is launched inflight from the VMS Eve mothership. The...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
helihub.com
Honeywell and Scandinavian Avionics AW139 weather radar upgrade certified
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Scandinavian Avionics (headquarters of The SA Group) have announced the successful certification of an aftermarket replacement for Primus® 660 and Primus® 701 series radars on the AgustaWestland AW139 Long-Nose helicopter: Honeywell’s IntuVue™ RDR-7000 Weather Radar. The supplemental type certificate (STC) is recognized...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0