Foley, AL

OBA

Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19

33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Madison honored by Tate High School

The playing field of J.M. Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment, Fla., was recently renamed in honor of one of Escambia County High School’s “Barnes Boys,” a group that put together a streak of 29 straight football games without a loss in the 1940s.
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

The fate of Saraland's post season now in question

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy

South Alabama and Troy are both comfortably bowl-eligible at 7-2, so it appears it’s just a matter of when and where the Jaguars and Trojans will play their postseason games. Troy sits in first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 5-1 league mark, with only...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
wbhm.org

Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023

Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG

Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams

Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Sheriff’s report for Nov. 2-8, 2022

The following were arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center from Nov. 2-8, 2022:. • Anthony W. Ayres, 43, of Summerdale, for failure to appear (FTA). • Brennan Beasley, 35, of Brewton, for conditional release violation. • Jesse C. Bell, 36, of Flomaton, for FTA and theft of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL

