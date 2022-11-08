Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19
33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
atmorenews.com
Madison honored by Tate High School
The playing field of J.M. Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment, Fla., was recently renamed in honor of one of Escambia County High School’s “Barnes Boys,” a group that put together a streak of 29 straight football games without a loss in the 1940s.
Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
utv44.com
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
Saraland’s football eligibility back in question after Baldwin County appeal
The Saraland football team’s eligibility is in question for the second time in two weeks. The Baldwin County School System confirmed to Mobile’s NBC 15 on Tuesday that it appealed last week’s ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared the way for the Spartans to play in the Class 6A playoffs.
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy
South Alabama and Troy are both comfortably bowl-eligible at 7-2, so it appears it’s just a matter of when and where the Jaguars and Trojans will play their postseason games. Troy sits in first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 5-1 league mark, with only...
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
utv44.com
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
wbhm.org
Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023
Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
WKRG
Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams
Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
Figures keeps state senate seat after contentious race; Blackwood wins Mobile DA race
Vivian Davis Figures, Democratic state senator for District 33, was re-elected to her seat Tuesday despite a contentious race against Pete Riehm, a local real estate broker who ran as a Republican. “It’s a sacred duty to me to be that public servant,” Figures said Tuesday. “I just can’t say...
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
Looking to do some holiday shopping? Look no further! This weekend, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will be bringing together some of the best vendors in the county for all your holiday shopping needs!
Head on crash in Flomaton kills 3 on Sunday: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are dead following a head on crash in Flomaton on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The head on crash happened at around 3:21 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, “inside the Flomaton city limits,” […]
Atmore Advance
Sheriff’s report for Nov. 2-8, 2022
The following were arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center from Nov. 2-8, 2022:. • Anthony W. Ayres, 43, of Summerdale, for failure to appear (FTA). • Brennan Beasley, 35, of Brewton, for conditional release violation. • Jesse C. Bell, 36, of Flomaton, for FTA and theft of...
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
