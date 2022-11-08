Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction: Wolverines Aim for a Perfect 10 in the Big House Against the Cornhuskers
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Nebraska: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Nebraska will be an interesting B1G crossover battle on the Week 11 schedule. That matchup is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This weekend’s game will be an interesting one for both sides, though determining if Nebraska can keep things close on the road is tough to call. While the Huskers have not been blown out lately, the team is still riding a 3-game losing streak and has a host of challenges internally for this game.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
saturdaytradition.com
'Husker Hex': Curse of beating Nebraska continues to plague teams in 2022
Nebraska is not setting the world on fire this season with a 3-6 overall record. Those 3 wins have come against North Dakota, Indiana and Rutgers while also losing to 1-8 Northwestern. However, beating Nebraska in 2022 has come at a price for the opponents of the Huskers. In fact,...
Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach
Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
kfornow.com
HUSKER SOFTBALL: Thoms Among Five Players To Sign With Nebraska
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics/KFOR Nov. 9)–Malia Thoms made it official Wednesday, by joining four other Nebraska softball commits in the Class of 2023 to sign their letters of intent. Thoms, a senior infielder/outfielder at Waverly, joined Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Yardbarker
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha
Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cracking down on alcohol in student section at Husker football games
Things looked a little different in the student section last week at Memorial Stadium. In a letter to students before the Oct. 29 Illinois game, the Nebraska Athletics announced it would be beefing up security in the student section for the remainder of the season. Senior associate athletic director Brandon...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class
Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
