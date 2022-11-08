ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Nebraska: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Nebraska will be an interesting B1G crossover battle on the Week 11 schedule. That matchup is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This weekend’s game will be an interesting one for both sides, though determining if Nebraska can keep things close on the road is tough to call. While the Huskers have not been blown out lately, the team is still riding a 3-game losing streak and has a host of challenges internally for this game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral

If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach

Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER SOFTBALL: Thoms Among Five Players To Sign With Nebraska

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics/KFOR Nov. 9)–Malia Thoms made it official Wednesday, by joining four other Nebraska softball commits in the Class of 2023 to sign their letters of intent. Thoms, a senior infielder/outfielder at Waverly, joined Samantha Bland (Chino Hills, Calif.), Emmerson Cope (Topeka, Kan.), Elisa Gulfin (Brea, Calif.), Caitlin...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha

Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska cracking down on alcohol in student section at Husker football games

Things looked a little different in the student section last week at Memorial Stadium. In a letter to students before the Oct. 29 Illinois game, the Nebraska Athletics announced it would be beefing up security in the student section for the remainder of the season. Senior associate athletic director Brandon...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball signs top Midwestern players in 2023 class

Two of the top 2023 players in the Midwest signed with the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday. NU announced the additions of Bismarck (N.D.) Century guard Logan Nissley and St Louis Incarnate Word Academy forward Natalie Potts. Both have won their state’s respective Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
NEBRASKA STATE
