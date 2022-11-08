Read full article on original website
Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022
Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
Pine Street Hill: Memories and magic
For more than half a century, the steep hill on West Pine Street has attracted winter sports enthusiasts with a penchant for adrenaline. Known by locals as the Pine Street Hill in the 1940s, it was the destination for Sandpoint area skiers before Schweitzer Mountain Resort opened in 1963. A...
Timothy John Prummer, 28
Timothy John Prummer, 28, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Denver, Colo. Tim was born to Gregg and Kathy Prummer in Sandpoint, on Sept. 12, 1994. Tim is survived by his parents, Kathy Prummer and Gregg and Shawna Prummer; his siblings, Jeremiah (and Aedine), Abbie, and Kate; bonus siblings, Shaun, Andrea and Kalia; by his nieces, Mayi and Amari; bonus nieces and nephews, Ethan, Natalie, Logan, Hayley and Mason; grandparents, George Prummer, Delores Smith and Chieco Mooney, and countless uncles, aunts and cousins.
Edward Arnold Mason
The world lost an earthly angel on Nov. 3, 2022, just one day after Edward Arnold Mason turned 85. Ed was born in Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 1937, to Everett and Mary Mason. He lost his eternal companion, Margaret, less than a year ago on December 28, 2021, and wanted to join her ever since. Together they raised eight children (Craig, Leanna, Laura, Dean, Diane, Andrea, Jared, and Kara), have 26 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Best Shot - Nov. 12, 2022
Rayna Allen shared this Best Shot taken during a recent fall morning in Hope. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Brian Chester Walson, 66
Brian Chester Walson, 66, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away suddenly Oct. 26, 2022. A complete obituary will follow.
Harold 'Rusty' Hays
Harold "Rusty" Hays passed away Oct. 6, 2022, at his home in Athol, Idaho. Rusty was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Sandpoint, Idaho, the youngest child of Robert and Claribel Hays. Russ worked for Montana Rail Link for 35-plus years, mentoring many men and operating machines. Russ was a sports...
Hearing set for proposed Sagle daycare
SANDPOINT — Bonner County hearing examiner Jacqueline Rucker will consider an application for a conditional use permit for a proposed preschool/daycare facility in Sagle. The hearing has been set for Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The applicants, Patrick, Monica, Doug, and Kristine Gunter, are hoping to serve the growing...
Hearing rescheduled for Camp Bay footpath
SANDPOINT — A hearing to determine the extent of the public’s interest of M3’s revised road vacation proposal has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. The hearing was rescheduled from Nov. 22 due to inadequate noticing by the county. M3 officials are hoping the proposed footpath from a...
Idaho Lottery delivers book awards to local schools
SANDPOINT – New books, new curriculum, and big cash awards are on their way to three Bonner County schools as part of the Idaho Lottery’s “Do Good” programs, Bucks for Books and Classroom Wishlist. Southside Elementary in Cocolalla and Priest Lake Elementary in western Bonner County...
Honor and respect: SHS students pay tribute to area veterans
First, humility. Second, orientation of authority. And third, responsibility. Those values were drilled into him as a young private in the military, Bryan Hult told Sandpoint High School students as they packed the school’s gymnasium for the first live Veterans Day tribute in two years. Hult, a retired U.S....
Ego, faith discussed at Lifetree Café
What about ourselves do we need to let die in order to truly live? The community is invited to join a discussion on the topic at Lifetree Café on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. We all get consumed with ourselves; sometimes we’re not even aware of it. We learn from a young age that life is about winning and impressing. We pick up that our worth and value comes from how good, how smart and how skilled we are. So, we twist things in our favor, making us look like we have it all together. Every day we have the choice to prop up these false ideas about ourselves or to let go of them. Jesus invites these parts of us to die, the parts that tell us our worth comes from the things we say and do. Maybe it's only when we let these things die, that we truly begin to live. The name of the program is “Tomato.”
Winter's here: Time to hit the slopes
SANDPOINT — With more than 3 feet of snow and a head start on snowmaking, Schweitzer officials wanted to share the winter fun by opening early. The ski resort announced Thursday it was planning a “bonus weekend” of skiing and snowboard riding Nov. 19-20. The last time the resort, which typically opens around Thanksgiving, started before its projected opening date was five years ago during the 2017-’18 season.
One Health wellness clinic date set
Better Together Animal Alliance, Bonner Community Food Bank, and Bonner Partners in Care are hosting a free wellness event for the whole family next weekend. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Priest River Jr. High School. “The One Health model is...
Job opening: PR mayor resigns
PRIEST RIVER — Priest River is in the market for a new mayor. Kevin Wylie, who was sworn into office in January, stepped down on Nov. 1, saying could not fulfill the responsibilities of mayor while working full time. Wylie, who told the council at a special meeting, replaced Jim Martin, who served in the office for 24 years.
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker in semi-finals
The Bulldogs fought hard in last night’s Idaho 4A semifinal against Skyline, but in the end the Grizzlies ended Sandpoint’s stellar season 42-28. Junior Max Frank was a standout running an average of 6 yards per carry and the lead touchdown scorer for Sandpoint. Skyline came out of...
