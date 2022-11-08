Read full article on original website
wufe967.com
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
A California man wanted for murder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police caught him allegedly trying to steal a grocery cart full of laundry detergent, the La Verne Police Department said. An officer was patrolling near a supermarket in La Verne, about 30 miles east...
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
tribunenewsnow.com
Show man killed in White Mountain Lake
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
foodsafetynews.com
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
ladailypost.com
AG Balderas Asks Public’s Help In Missing Person Probe
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with New Mexico License Plate: ATRS47. Begay’s vehicle has...
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico border
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
kunm.org
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
rrobserver.com
AAA: NM Gas prices hit a plateau
The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 17 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, according to the weekly report.
kunm.org
Former Española mayor becomes NM Auditor
Former Española mayor Joseph Maestas, a Democrat, was elected state auditor on Tuesday, replacing Brian Colón. He defeated opponent Travis Steven Sanchez, a Libertarian, by 61.1% to 38.9%. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an...
KRQE News 13
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position
KRQE News 13
New Mexico woman sentenced after fatal 2016 crash
KOAT 7
New Mexico Statewide Office, Amendment, and Bond Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for all statewide offices, amendments and bonds on the ballot.
Dangerous Cities in New Mexico
New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
