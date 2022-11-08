ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail

The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary

A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 31 to November 6

During the week of Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, the Owego Police Department had 83 service calls, 8 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. An 11-year-old from Owego was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat after an investigation into a suspicious condition at Owego...
OWEGO, NY
Newswatch 16

Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Syracuse.com

Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY

Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
