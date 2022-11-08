Read full article on original website
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
Windsor Man, Wounded by Deputy, Convicted of Weapon Possession
A Windsor man has been found guilty on weapon and other charges in connection with an incident in which he was shot by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy. The trial of 46-year-old Jamie Crowley lasted about a week and a half with the first day of the trial on the Broome County Court docket on October 31.
Man charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart
According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.
Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail
The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
Binghamton Business Operator Blasts City Code Enforcement
A Binghamton business operator appeared in City Court to respond to a summons issued for an alleged code enforcement violation. Edward Hickey said the citation involved a missing downspout on a three-story mixed-use building at 95 Main Street. He said the issue has been addressed. Hickey entered a "not guilty"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
WETM
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on outstanding warrant
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Melissa Mittl on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 31 to November 6
During the week of Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, the Owego Police Department had 83 service calls, 8 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. An 11-year-old from Owego was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat after an investigation into a suspicious condition at Owego...
Tompkins County man crashes car, charged with felonies
On Halloween, New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the Town of Dryden.
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Rollover crash last night in Binghamton
Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY
Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
NYS Troopers look for suspects using stolen credit cards in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Troopers at Margaretville are seeking assistance from the public after months of no leads on suspects who stole credit cards and used them at a Walmart in Oneonta. On January 30, a victim reported their vehicles window was smashed while parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Troopers learned […]
Large drug bust at motel in Oneonta
Numerous arrests were made over the weekend after a drug bust at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta.
Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
