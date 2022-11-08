Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022
Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pine Street Hill: Memories and magic
For more than half a century, the steep hill on West Pine Street has attracted winter sports enthusiasts with a penchant for adrenaline. Known by locals as the Pine Street Hill in the 1940s, it was the destination for Sandpoint area skiers before Schweitzer Mountain Resort opened in 1963. A...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Timothy John Prummer, 28
Timothy John Prummer, 28, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Denver, Colo. Tim was born to Gregg and Kathy Prummer in Sandpoint, on Sept. 12, 1994. Tim is survived by his parents, Kathy Prummer and Gregg and Shawna Prummer; his siblings, Jeremiah (and Aedine), Abbie, and Kate; bonus siblings, Shaun, Andrea and Kalia; by his nieces, Mayi and Amari; bonus nieces and nephews, Ethan, Natalie, Logan, Hayley and Mason; grandparents, George Prummer, Delores Smith and Chieco Mooney, and countless uncles, aunts and cousins.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Brian Chester Walson, 66
Brian Chester Walson, 66, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away suddenly Oct. 26, 2022. A complete obituary will follow.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 12, 2022
Rayna Allen shared this Best Shot taken during a recent fall morning in Hope. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kevin Scott Cosner, 57
Kevin Scott Cosner, 57, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Kevin’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Edward Arnold Mason
The world lost an earthly angel on Nov. 3, 2022, just one day after Edward Arnold Mason turned 85. Ed was born in Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 1937, to Everett and Mary Mason. He lost his eternal companion, Margaret, less than a year ago on December 28, 2021, and wanted to join her ever since. Together they raised eight children (Craig, Leanna, Laura, Dean, Diane, Andrea, Jared, and Kara), have 26 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Harold 'Rusty' Hays
Harold "Rusty" Hays passed away Oct. 6, 2022, at his home in Athol, Idaho. Rusty was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Sandpoint, Idaho, the youngest child of Robert and Claribel Hays. Russ worked for Montana Rail Link for 35-plus years, mentoring many men and operating machines. Russ was a sports...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set for proposed Sagle daycare
SANDPOINT — Bonner County hearing examiner Jacqueline Rucker will consider an application for a conditional use permit for a proposed preschool/daycare facility in Sagle. The hearing has been set for Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The applicants, Patrick, Monica, Doug, and Kristine Gunter, are hoping to serve the growing...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing rescheduled for Camp Bay footpath
SANDPOINT — A hearing to determine the extent of the public’s interest of M3’s revised road vacation proposal has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. The hearing was rescheduled from Nov. 22 due to inadequate noticing by the county. M3 officials are hoping the proposed footpath from a...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 27, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a welfare check on U.S. 95 in the Sagle area at 7:30 a.m. A case was assigned to cover a report...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Veterans Day service today
Sandpoint’s Local Veterans organizations are honored to hold a commemorative Veterans Day Service at Memorial Field today. The ceremony will take place next to the flag pole and the veteran memorial plaques. It begins promptly at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. The Marine Corps League will provide...
Comments / 0