ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022

Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Pine Street Hill: Memories and magic

For more than half a century, the steep hill on West Pine Street has attracted winter sports enthusiasts with a penchant for adrenaline. Known by locals as the Pine Street Hill in the 1940s, it was the destination for Sandpoint area skiers before Schweitzer Mountain Resort opened in 1963. A...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Timothy John Prummer, 28

Timothy John Prummer, 28, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Denver, Colo. Tim was born to Gregg and Kathy Prummer in Sandpoint, on Sept. 12, 1994. Tim is survived by his parents, Kathy Prummer and Gregg and Shawna Prummer; his siblings, Jeremiah (and Aedine), Abbie, and Kate; bonus siblings, Shaun, Andrea and Kalia; by his nieces, Mayi and Amari; bonus nieces and nephews, Ethan, Natalie, Logan, Hayley and Mason; grandparents, George Prummer, Delores Smith and Chieco Mooney, and countless uncles, aunts and cousins.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Brian Chester Walson, 66

Brian Chester Walson, 66, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away suddenly Oct. 26, 2022. A complete obituary will follow.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Nov. 12, 2022

Rayna Allen shared this Best Shot taken during a recent fall morning in Hope. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
HOPE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kevin Scott Cosner, 57

Kevin Scott Cosner, 57, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Kevin’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Edward Arnold Mason

The world lost an earthly angel on Nov. 3, 2022, just one day after Edward Arnold Mason turned 85. Ed was born in Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 1937, to Everett and Mary Mason. He lost his eternal companion, Margaret, less than a year ago on December 28, 2021, and wanted to join her ever since. Together they raised eight children (Craig, Leanna, Laura, Dean, Diane, Andrea, Jared, and Kara), have 26 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Harold 'Rusty' Hays

Harold "Rusty" Hays passed away Oct. 6, 2022, at his home in Athol, Idaho. Rusty was born Dec. 30, 1944, in Sandpoint, Idaho, the youngest child of Robert and Claribel Hays. Russ worked for Montana Rail Link for 35-plus years, mentoring many men and operating machines. Russ was a sports...
ATHOL, ID
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hearing set for proposed Sagle daycare

SANDPOINT — Bonner County hearing examiner Jacqueline Rucker will consider an application for a conditional use permit for a proposed preschool/daycare facility in Sagle. The hearing has been set for Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The applicants, Patrick, Monica, Doug, and Kristine Gunter, are hoping to serve the growing...
SAGLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hearing rescheduled for Camp Bay footpath

SANDPOINT — A hearing to determine the extent of the public’s interest of M3’s revised road vacation proposal has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. The hearing was rescheduled from Nov. 22 due to inadequate noticing by the county. M3 officials are hoping the proposed footpath from a...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 27, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a welfare check on U.S. 95 in the Sagle area at 7:30 a.m. A case was assigned to cover a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Veterans Day service today

Sandpoint’s Local Veterans organizations are honored to hold a commemorative Veterans Day Service at Memorial Field today. The ceremony will take place next to the flag pole and the veteran memorial plaques. It begins promptly at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. The Marine Corps League will provide...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy