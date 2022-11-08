ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

clearadmit.com

Chicago Booth Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student / Virtual

The overall interview was quite conversational. The interviewer ensured on keeping it quite casual throughout. The questions asked were very similar to standard ones; however, in terms of categories, the first was related to your background and purpose, the second was pertaining to behavioral questions and examples, and the third was pertaining to some questions that the candidate has pertaining to Booth and more about Booth.
CHICAGO, IL
clearadmit.com

Northwestern Kellogg MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Finds Strong Placement Overall & in Consulting

The Two-Year MBA Class of 2022 at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management achieved near-perfect job placement, according to the employment report. At three months post-graduation, 99 percent of newly-minted Kellogg MBAs reported receiving a job offer, and 97 percent had accepted a job offer. Liza Kirkpatrick, Assistant Dean...
EVANSTON, IL

