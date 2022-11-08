Read full article on original website
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans' push to establish veto-proof legislative supermajorities Tuesday looked doubtful as they trailed in key races they needed to flip. Failure to win the supermajorities would ensure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would remain able to block GOP bills. Republicans needed to flip five...
Why the AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor’s race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked...
Five top takeaway from the midterms in Wisconsin
This week’s midterm elections were most notable for what didn’t happen. There was no “shellacking” of Democrats. The much-talked-about red wave failed to materialize. Armed vigilantes did not descend in force on polling places to harass and intimidate voters. Neither, for the most part, did a flood of baseless accusations of fraud derail Democratic victories, endlessly prolonging races where Republicans had hinted they might refuse to concede their losses.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
Doug LaFollete anticipated to be reelected as Wisconsin Secretary of State
With over 95% of total votes counted, Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette continues to hold the lead over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck with 48.31% of votes for Wisconsin’s secretary of state race, according to the New York Times. The Secretary of State oversees the actions of the governor and...
Derrick Van Orden wins Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican Derrick Van Orden has won the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects.
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
Area Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – The 2022 mid-term elections brought out a large number of voters in both Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday. Governors Tim Walz in Minnesota and Tony Evers in Wisconsin were re-elected. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has a slight lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and area Congressmen Pete...
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Sleazy last-minute ad campaign has Evers all over it
MADISON — Of all the sleazy tricks pulled this election season one of the sleaziest appears to be an effort by a phony “patriot” group to get Wisconsin conservatives to vote for a former independent candidate for governor who backs Republican Tim Michels. A group billing itself...
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection campaign, while his challenger Republican businessman Tim Michels has raised about $25 million, according to the campaign finance database Follow the Money. Michels, however, has given his own campaign about $18 million, accounting for more than 70 percent...
Republicans fall short of legislative supermajority
This piece was updated to reflect vote totals as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. It seems unlikely that Republicans will secure the veto-proof majorities in the Legislature that would give them the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. State Sen. Melissa Agard (D – Madison) said while it was too early to tell in some […] The post Republicans fall short of legislative supermajority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
