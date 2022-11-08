ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
clearadmit.com

Chicago Booth Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alumnus / Zoom

The interview was with an alumnus, but he was from a different industry than I am. It was an hour long conversation. And honestly one of the most conversational interviews. It started off with him introducing himself, his career trajectory before and after Booth. Then he asked me:. 1. About...
clearadmit.com

Northwestern Kellogg MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Finds Strong Placement Overall & in Consulting

The Two-Year MBA Class of 2022 at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management achieved near-perfect job placement, according to the employment report. At three months post-graduation, 99 percent of newly-minted Kellogg MBAs reported receiving a job offer, and 97 percent had accepted a job offer. Liza Kirkpatrick, Assistant Dean...
