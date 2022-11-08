Most of the women learned how to sew doll clothes and simple garments a half century ago and today makes stitches to honor war veterans. About a dozen sewing machines hum, fingers stitch, and shades of red, white and blue material scraps are cut to size in a side room at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Women of a certain, beautiful age gather each Friday for several hours to stitch together patriotic Quilts of Valor to wrap veterans in a heroic hug for their service.

