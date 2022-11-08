ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

wilsonpost.com

As Nicole Pummels Florida, Experts Warn of Generator Dangers

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hurricane Nicole left thousands of Floridians without power Thursday morning, leading the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to warn residents about the dangers of generators and candles. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall south of Vero Beach on the East Coast and was...
FLORIDA STATE
wilsonpost.com

Spread of deadly deer disease worries hunters

Muzzleloader deer season is underway and gun season is at hand – Nov. 19 through Jan. 8 in Middle Tennessee – and the spread of deadly Chronic Wasting Disease is on the minds of hunters. CWD has been found in deer in 15 West Tennessee counties, and several...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Quilt club in Mt. Juliet creates patriotic comfort for veterans

Most of the women learned how to sew doll clothes and simple garments a half century ago and today makes stitches to honor war veterans. About a dozen sewing machines hum, fingers stitch, and shades of red, white and blue material scraps are cut to size in a side room at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Women of a certain, beautiful age gather each Friday for several hours to stitch together patriotic Quilts of Valor to wrap veterans in a heroic hug for their service.
wilsonpost.com

MJ ‘stars’ go dancing for charity

There’s a whole lot of fancy dancing going around Mt. Juliet as six well-known people in the community put on heels, rolled up their tuxedo sleeves and will hit the ballroom floor for the first “Dancing with the Mt. Juliet Stars” competition. The event to support MJ4Hope...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

