What about ourselves do we need to let die in order to truly live? The community is invited to join a discussion on the topic at Lifetree Café on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. We all get consumed with ourselves; sometimes we’re not even aware of it. We learn from a young age that life is about winning and impressing. We pick up that our worth and value comes from how good, how smart and how skilled we are. So, we twist things in our favor, making us look like we have it all together. Every day we have the choice to prop up these false ideas about ourselves or to let go of them. Jesus invites these parts of us to die, the parts that tell us our worth comes from the things we say and do. Maybe it's only when we let these things die, that we truly begin to live. The name of the program is “Tomato.”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO