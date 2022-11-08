Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing rescheduled for Camp Bay footpath
SANDPOINT — A hearing to determine the extent of the public’s interest of M3’s revised road vacation proposal has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. The hearing was rescheduled from Nov. 22 due to inadequate noticing by the county. M3 officials are hoping the proposed footpath from a...
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County. According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set for proposed Sagle daycare
SANDPOINT — Bonner County hearing examiner Jacqueline Rucker will consider an application for a conditional use permit for a proposed preschool/daycare facility in Sagle. The hearing has been set for Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The applicants, Patrick, Monica, Doug, and Kristine Gunter, are hoping to serve the growing...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pine Street Hill: Memories and magic
For more than half a century, the steep hill on West Pine Street has attracted winter sports enthusiasts with a penchant for adrenaline. Known by locals as the Pine Street Hill in the 1940s, it was the destination for Sandpoint area skiers before Schweitzer Mountain Resort opened in 1963. A...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022
Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
Cases of RSV in children surge: Local leaders to address the situation Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nationwide, children’s hospitals are filling up with young kids battling RSV. The Inland Northwest is no different. This data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrates the situation. One local family, who was impacted by the virus, says it all started with symptoms of the common cold. Jackson Boyle, a 7-year-old, started to feel sick...
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
