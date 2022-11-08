ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Police Department offers tips for winter storm preparation

As we enter the winter rainy season, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant storms. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the winter season and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Police Department purchases sensory kits to assist when interacting with persons with autism

The Seal Beach Police Department has purchased sensory kits to assist when interacting with individuals with autism. Research shows that sensory kits can effectively increase critical communication and comfort for individuals with autism and other special needs in high-stress situations. Even during routine interactions, contact with law enforcement may be highly stressful for those with autism. The Seal Beach Police Department recently purchased sensory kits containing handheld fidgets, a weighted lap pad, noise-canceling headphones, and an inflatable balance disc. The kits will assist officers in situations involving people with autism or related disabilities.
oc-breeze.com

La Palma police blotter, October 28 to November 3, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 28, 2022. Suspicious...
LA PALMA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Record $2.04 billion Powerball® jackpot won near Los Angeles, three other California tickets worth $1.1 million each

One ticket in California matched all six numbers in Monday’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on 15 West Woodbury Road in Altadena (Los Angeles County). That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10. Joe’s Service Center will receive the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Cypress School District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos supports Small Business Saturday 2022

Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink and the Los Alamitos City Council encourage residents to reinvest in the Los Alamitos economy by shopping local this holiday season and all year long. On November 26th, shop owners and communities across the US will once again rally together to remind shoppers to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Unofficial results of Cypress City Council election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 48th annual Candlelight Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County’s most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center’s nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Lauded as “The charity gala of the year” and a “glittering gala,” Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community’s most generous arts supporters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

