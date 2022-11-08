ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, IL

Video shows thieves stealing from drivers pumping gas: Crestwood police

A southwest suburban police department is warning drivers about a series of thefts targeting people filling up their cars.

Crestwood police said in the last two weeks, there have been several thefts from vehicles that occurred as the victim was fueling his or her vehicle at a gas station.

Video shows someone pulling up to a vehicle at a gas pump, and, as the victim is pumping gas, the suspect, usually in a stolen vehicle, pulls up along the passenger side, police said.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle then gets out, opens the unlocked passenger door of the victim's vehicle and steals the victim's purse, cell phone or other valuable items.

The suspect then gets back into the other vehicle and drives away, without the victim even realizing what had happened, police said.

The crime takes less than five seconds.

Police are telling drivers to lock their cars while fueling.

Comments / 26

LT0325
2d ago

Who has to unlock all their car doors to get out of the drivers side...smh..🙅 Not I, there's too much evil ish going on carjacking & all. I'm only unlocking my driver side manually & my head is on swivel. I'm observing and aware of my surrounding.

Reply(6)
11
juan camaney
1d ago

sometimes people are just so gullible you cannot do certain things in these times we're living even if you're in the suburbs. Some people even pump gas while the car is running or pull up and go inside for something and leave it running. If you come out and your car is gone or your iphone is missing from the holder then,that's all on you.

Reply
4
Rick Cipriani
2d ago

whenever I get gas I bring my dog with me I generally keep my little hungry

Reply(4)
8
 

