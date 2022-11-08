ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, WA

KHQ Right Now

3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
MILLWOOD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California.  Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.  Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees. According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One dead in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near George Wednesday night. The incident happened on White Trail Road at Road T-Northwest. One man died in the crash. The GCSO says 33-year-old Justin Evans from Spokane was traveling eastbound on Road...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multi-vehicle crash on Trent and Argonne causing backup, crews on scene

MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol, roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022

Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 27, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a welfare check on U.S. 95 in the Sagle area at 7:30 a.m. A case was assigned to cover a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

SPOKANE, WA

