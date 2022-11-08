Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 39 – Pitt Hoops is Back! w/George Michalowski, Pleased With Our Performance, UVA Preview & Predictions
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-33:29 – Pitt Basketball is Back! PSN’s George Michalowski joins us to recap the season opener vs UT-Martin, preview the Basketbrawl, and talk realistic expectations for Jeff Capel’s squad for the 22-23 season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt To Receive Upcoming Visit From Florida 2024 3-Star WR TJ Moore
The Pitt Panthers recruiting of tall, playmaking wide receivers continues. In the last couple of days, the coaching staff has extended offers to 2023 3-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald (6’3″, 190-pounds) along with 2023-star Ardell Banks (6’4″, 185-pounds) from Massillon, Ohio. Another receiver that has similar length...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 10
Update (3:12 PM)- **A strong start to his rookie season for former Pitt cornerback Damari Mathis. **Linden, New Jersey 2024 athlete Myles Hamilton will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt on Saturday. Myles is the son of former Pitt great defensive end Keith Hamilton. Update (1:14 PM)- Update (12:58...
Pitt Basketball’s John Hugley, William Jeffress Take Steps Toward Returns
The Pitt Panthers will likely be without John Hugley against West Virginia.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Freshman Devin Carney to Redshirt This Season
On Tuesday night, Jacob Polacheck of The Portal Report reported that Duquesne freshman Devin Carney will redshirt this season and since then, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed that report. Duquesne has enough depth in the backcourt and he can use this next year to work on his game and develop.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Updates John Hugley’s Injury Status Ahead of Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — Following Monday night’s season-opening victory over UT Martin, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel provided an important update on the status of star big man John Hugley, who suffered a knee injury in practice about six weeks ago. “He wasn’t close to playing tonight,” Capel said about...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’
Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t hold back when talking about the possibility of injured Pitt forward John Hugley playing in that game. “Hugley’s going to play,” Huggins said. “I also know everybody in Cleveland, too....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Earned My Respect Today
Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s not easy to be Neal Brown right now. The West Virginia Mountaineers have failed in ways this season that he probably didn’t think imaginable prior to the start of the season. Brown has a very important job with a ton of pressure and responsibility, and the success of the team means so much to the great people of our state.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant Perfect In Season Opener
Apparently perfect shooting nights are more contagious than flu season as Duquesne’s basketball teams have had two in as many days. First Megan McConnell scored 17 points Monday night against Point Park, and now Dae Dae Grant made an emphatic introduction to Duquesne fans with his 25 points, making all eight of his shots from the field, six of which were from three-point range.
cardiachill.com
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Inside the Dukes: All-Around Effort With Plenty To Improve
The third quarter buzzer had already sounded in the Duquesne Women’s Basketball season opener Monday evening against Point Park and point guard Megan McConnell halfheartedly took a half-court shot which, like all six of her field goals in the contest, hit nothing but net. McConnell, seemingly shocked herself turned...
Double-double for new forward as Pitt wins opener
4 new starters from last season and without John Hugley, Pitt had new players step up in a rout of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Monday
cranberryeagle.com
Jones sisters faced each other in WPIAL final
MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Blake Hinson Leads Pitt to Dominant Win Over UT Martin in Season-Opener, 80-58
PITTSBURGH — On Monday night, behind a dominant effort from Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson, the Pitt men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant victory over UT Martin by a score of 80-58. Pitt started off slow, hitting just four of its first 17 shots and just one of its first ten three-point tries. However, the Panthers eventually caught fire behind Hinson and veteran guards Jamarius Burton and Greg Elliott en route to the win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Duquesne Opens the 2022-2023 Campaign with Win Over Montana
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Duquesne Dukes get an impressive win over the Montana Grizzlies, 91-63, Tuesday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes were led by transfer Dae Dae Grant with 25 points and going 8-for-8 from the field. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
voiceofmotown.com
The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
