ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Loyal Sons | Ep. 39 – Pitt Hoops is Back! w/George Michalowski, Pleased With Our Performance, UVA Preview & Predictions

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-33:29 – Pitt Basketball is Back! PSN’s George Michalowski joins us to recap the season opener vs UT-Martin, preview the Basketbrawl, and talk realistic expectations for Jeff Capel’s squad for the 22-23 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt To Receive Upcoming Visit From Florida 2024 3-Star WR TJ Moore

The Pitt Panthers recruiting of tall, playmaking wide receivers continues. In the last couple of days, the coaching staff has extended offers to 2023 3-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald (6’3″, 190-pounds) along with 2023-star Ardell Banks (6’4″, 185-pounds) from Massillon, Ohio. Another receiver that has similar length...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 10

Update (3:12 PM)- **A strong start to his rookie season for former Pitt cornerback Damari Mathis. **Linden, New Jersey 2024 athlete Myles Hamilton will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt on Saturday. Myles is the son of former Pitt great defensive end Keith Hamilton. Update (1:14 PM)- Update (12:58...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Freshman Devin Carney to Redshirt This Season

On Tuesday night, Jacob Polacheck of The Portal Report reported that Duquesne freshman Devin Carney will redshirt this season and since then, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed that report. Duquesne has enough depth in the backcourt and he can use this next year to work on his game and develop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Earned My Respect Today

Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s not easy to be Neal Brown right now. The West Virginia Mountaineers have failed in ways this season that he probably didn’t think imaginable prior to the start of the season. Brown has a very important job with a ton of pressure and responsibility, and the success of the team means so much to the great people of our state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant Perfect In Season Opener

Apparently perfect shooting nights are more contagious than flu season as Duquesne’s basketball teams have had two in as many days. First Megan McConnell scored 17 points Monday night against Point Park, and now Dae Dae Grant made an emphatic introduction to Duquesne fans with his 25 points, making all eight of his shots from the field, six of which were from three-point range.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Inside the Dukes: All-Around Effort With Plenty To Improve

The third quarter buzzer had already sounded in the Duquesne Women’s Basketball season opener Monday evening against Point Park and point guard Megan McConnell halfheartedly took a half-court shot which, like all six of her field goals in the contest, hit nothing but net. McConnell, seemingly shocked herself turned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jones sisters faced each other in WPIAL final

MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Blake Hinson Leads Pitt to Dominant Win Over UT Martin in Season-Opener, 80-58

PITTSBURGH — On Monday night, behind a dominant effort from Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson, the Pitt men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant victory over UT Martin by a score of 80-58. Pitt started off slow, hitting just four of its first 17 shots and just one of its first ten three-point tries. However, the Panthers eventually caught fire behind Hinson and veteran guards Jamarius Burton and Greg Elliott en route to the win.
MARTIN, TN
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit

MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gallery: Duquesne Opens the 2022-2023 Campaign with Win Over Montana

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Duquesne Dukes get an impressive win over the Montana Grizzlies, 91-63, Tuesday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes were led by transfer Dae Dae Grant with 25 points and going 8-for-8 from the field. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games

Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy