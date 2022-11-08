ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts remains Red Sox’ ‘first choice’ at shortstop, said Chaim Bloom

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

After Bogaerts opted out of his contract, Bloom said Boston wants the four-time All-Star back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjr3p_0j378ewx00
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ran the bases after his 3-run home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Aug. 26.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0kAV_0j378ewx00

For the first time in nearly a decade, Xander Bogaerts is no longer under contract with the Boston Red Sox.

But, even though the four-time All-Star shortstop opted out of his contract, he’s not necessarily gone for good just yet.

The opt-out means that the Red Sox have to compete with other teams in free agency. Bogaerts could still end up re-signing with Boston if both sides come to an agreement.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said bringing Bogaerts back remains a top priority, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

“[Bogaerts is] our first choice. That’s not going to change,” said Bloom. “Part of our jobs is to explore every option to field a contending team next year and put together a really good group. We need to explore every possible way to do that, but Bogey’s our first choice.”

Bogaerts had three years left on a six-year, $120 million deal before he opted out.

Unable to reach an agreement on a restructured contract that would satisfy both sides, Bogarts decided to test the free agent market.

“It’s disappointing because Xander has been a credit to this organization every day that he’s been in it,” said Bloom. “We want him here. He makes us better. We respect his right to exercise [the opt-out] and to explore the market. We want him back and we will stay engaged with him.”

According to Speier, the Red Sox view Trevor Story and Kiké Hernandez as options at shortstop and may pursue other free agents if Bogaerts leaves.

But, those are backup plans, Bloom said.

“I should be clear about this,” Bloom said. “Generally speaking, the thought process is to look past somebody you’re really familiar with for somebody else who you might see as similar but a little shinier. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. We’ve seen that for years in many different cases. So like I said, finding common ground with Xander is our first choice.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yardbarker

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, luxury tax, and more

Everything you need to know about the Boston Red Sox 2022-23 offseason. This is a make-or-break offseason for the Boston Red Sox in many ways. For the first time in years, they have immense financial flexibility and a flourishing farm system at the same time. Of course, the reason they have so much space under the Competitive Balance Threshold (luxury tax) is that they’ve said goodbye to several free agents, whom they’ll need to replace. But unlike years past, they won’t have to rely solely on free agency. Several promising rookies and prospects could be on the 2023 roster, and they have depth in the minor leagues to make trades.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Chaim Bloom calls Bogaerts-related Red Sox report 'overblown'

The MLB offseason began in earnest this week, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reporting Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox have reached out to teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B" should Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency. Feinsand's report heightened speculation that Bogaerts, who...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023

An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff

The Boston Red Sox are exhausting all options to improve on their last-place finish in the American League East standings last season. Those options apparently now include inter-division player development staff poaching. The Red Sox hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator according to The Boston Globe's...
BOSTON, MA
Sports Business Journal

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason

With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Sox keep telling us they want Bogaerts, but actions suggest otherwise

There are words, and then there are actions. Words are chalk on a wet sidewalk. Actions convey meaning. The Red Sox have spilled a lot of words about Xander Bogaerts over the last three months. They want to keep him more than anything in the world. They believe he's the rare 30-year-old worth locking up long-term. He is their first offseason priority.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'

The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy