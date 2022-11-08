ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bad Sisters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

By Wilson Chapman
 2 days ago
Bad Sisters ,” the Apple TV+ dark comedy series created by and starring Sharon Horgan , has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced. The news comes less than a month after its 10-episode first season concluded on October 14.

Based on the 2012 Flemish TV series “Clan,” “Bad Sisters” stars Horgan as Eva Garvey, the eldest of five sisters, who ends up in the middle of a life insurance investigation when her brother-in-law John Paul (Claes Bang) dies under uncertain circumstances. As overzealous insurance agent Thomas (Brian Gleeson) tries to prove Eva and her sisters’ involvement in the death, the show flips from the weeks following his funeral to the weeks leading up to his death, when Eva plotted to murder John Paul with Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) in revenge for his abusive treatment of their sister Grace (Anne Marie-Duff).

“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right,” Horgan said in a statement. “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

In addition to Horgan, “Bad Sisters” also stars Duff, Birthistle, Greene, Hewson, Bang, Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn. Horgan, best known as the creator and star of the British series “Catastrophe,” developed the series with former “New Girl” writers Brett Baer and Dave Finkel.

The three executive produce, with Horgan executive producing with Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman Television. Original “Clan” creator Malin-Sarah Gozin executive produces with Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol for Caviar. Additional writers on the series include Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, and Rebecca Gatward directed the first season. ABC Signature, a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios, produces.

Since its premiere in August, “Bad Sisters” has received largely positive reactions from critics. In a review for IndieWire, Steve Greene criticized the murder mystery element but praised the chemistry of the cast and the writing: “As a dramedy of errors, ‘Bad Sisters’ doesn’t always feel like the freshest or most elegant execution. But as a family showcase, the engine is there to power this show through an ordeal of any length.”

