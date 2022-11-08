Read full article on original website
Florida Democratic operatives say it could take a decade for the party to recover from disastrous midterms
In a Washington Post analysis on the 2022 midterms, Florida Democratic operatives worried that the party's massive loses on Tuesday could do damage for up to a decade.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Chris Christie warns GOP becoming 'ineffective' in general elections: 'This shouldn't even be close'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talked about the quality of candidates and the message voters are sending by handing the GOP lackluster support.
WATCH: Kari Lake '100% confident' she will be next Arizona governor
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she was "100% confident" she would be the next governor as ballots continue to be counted.
New Jersey fishermen hope to reel Supreme Court into a fight over federal regulatory overreach
The Supreme Court could pick up a case that challenges a nearly four-decade precedent that allows federal agencies to interpret the legality of their own regulations.
BALANCE OF POWER: What's next for the uncalled Senate races in Arizona, Nevada, Alaska and Georgia?
The four Senate races in Georgia, Alaska, Arizona and Nevada haven't yet been called, but when the final vote results will be announced will vary by each state.
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
Two days after midterms, slow Arizona vote count exasperates Twitter: ‘School children can count faster’
Conservatives on Twitter slammed Arizona election officials for the ongoing slow midterm vote count almost two days after polls closed in the state.
DeSantis emerges from midterm election as ‘likely’ Republican nominee if he goes ‘toe-to-toe’ with Trump: Penn
Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to the Clintons, analyzes Ron DeSantis' reelection as governor of Florida following the landslide victory for the GOP.
ELECTION DAZE: Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms inching closer to victory
The Associated Press has not made a call on ballot initiative decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, but referendum is ahead 66,000 votes in favor of legalizing psilocybin in therapy.
Miami mayor hits back at Jen Psaki for claiming 'disinformation' is swaying Latinos: 'Democrats are in denial'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat after she issued a tweet on what she called a 'disinformation' problem in the Latino media
Montana rejects ballot measure to require medical care for 'infants who are born alive'
Montana residents voted no on the "Born-Alive Infant Protection Act," which would have required medical attention for infants born alive after an abortion.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Former Obama advisor David Plouffe declares 'Obama coalition' of Hispanics in Florida is 'gone'
After early results saw huge gains for Republican candidates in Florida, former President Obama adviser, David Plouffe, admitted the "Obama coalition" has been wiped out in the state. Plouffe appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday, where he commented on Republicans dominating the...
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Illinois election results: Democrat Sorensen wins toss-up House race for open seat
Democrats will hold on to Illinois' 17th Congressional District as Eric Sorensen defeats Republican Esther Joy King, according to The Associated Press.
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
Trump rips Colorado, New Hampshire GOP candidates after losses for wavering loyalty on 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump criticized two GOP candidates for U.S. Senate who lost their midterm election bids on Tuesday night. Both Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Gen. Don Bolduc had either distanced themselves or openly attacked Trump for challenging the 2020 election results.
When will the new Congress convene for the first time?
The Constitution mandates that a new Congress convene on the same date in January following either the November midterm or presidential elections.
