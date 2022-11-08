J.J. Redick on why he's not giving up on the Warriors' bench

The Golden State Warriors’ starting five has been brilliant through the start of the season statistically, led by MVP-caliber production from Steph Curry – but when those stars sit down, the team has struggled mightily. Poor play from the Warriors’ second unit has contributed to a surprising 4-7 start to the season that has Golden State outside of play-in position.

According to J.J. Redick, though, it’s too soon to panic for Steve Kerr and Warriors faithful. On his podcast, Redick argued that the Warriors have the right pieces on the bench, but the team needs to be patient as young players develop and veterans shake off the rust.