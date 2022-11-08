Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing More Than $2K In Clothing From Deer Park Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Long Island.

Two women and one man stole clothing items valued at about $2,255 from the store, located at 152 The Arches Circle in Deer Park, on July 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

