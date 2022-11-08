Man Killed In Overnight Shooting In Western Mass: Police

A man has died in an overnight shooting in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said.

Police responded for of ShotSpotter alert in the the 0-100 block of Walden Street in Springfield around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Ryan Walsh, public information officer for Springfield Police, said on Twitter .

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Walsh continued.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at 413.787.6355.