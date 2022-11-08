Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Megan the Stallion Goes OFF on Drake After Referencing Her on Song
A new Drake and 21 Savage song is going viral, but apparently for the wrong reasons. In the song entitled Circo Loco, Drake appears to question whether Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez outside a club in July 2020. “This bit*h lie ’bout getting shots, but...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before Prison Sentence
Fat Joe has revealed the advice Lil Wayne gave him as he was preparing to go to prison on tax evasion charges in 2013. Joey Crack recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, with a preview of the episode finding the “Lean Back” rapper reflecting on his friendship with Weezy.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Fat Joe calls himself the “Forrest Gump of hip-hop.”, new memoir, his hip-hop legacy and why rap is art
The Puerto Rican and Cuban artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), He began his music career as a member of Hip Hop group Diggin' in the Creates (D.I.T.C.), then founded the Terror Squad rap collective in the ’90s, which featured artists including Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and the late Big Pun. Although he’s perhaps best known for hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain” and “All the Way Up,” Joe recently told The Washington Post that it was important for him to revisit his failures and traumas to help readers learn “the do’s and don’ts of life.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
‘We Never Imagined This’: The Dizzying Ascent of Lil Durk
ON A SHIVERY, star-filled evening in May, Durk Banks is surrounded by friends, family, and what feels like the entire city of Chicago as he prepares to take the stage for a sold-out show at his hometown’s United Center. It’s the final night on his 7220 tour, and it feels like a moment of hard-won victory for Chicago hip-hop and the much-criticized drill scene. “To be able to perform in Chicago and sell it out … that feeling was like something you can’t even explain, for real,” says the 30-year-old artist, better known as Lil Durk. “We never imagined...
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions’ “South Bronx” Sample Use
Full plate must now make space for a lawsuit, as the Donda artist is being sued for illegally sampling “South Bronx,” a record by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, on “Life Of The Party.“. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the company that owns the rights to...
musictimes.com
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Set To Return Later This Month
It was announced this week that the third season of VH1's Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will premiere November 28!
Nas Unveils ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas has unveiled the tracklist to his forthcoming King’s Disease III album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11) via Mass Appeal. As the third installment in his King’s Disease series and his 16th studio album, King’s Disease III will include 16 songs and a bonus track, making it the more robust effort in the trilogy. The album will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. No guest appearances or featured artists appear on the tracklist.More from VIBE.comNas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of 'King's Disease III'Earn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging...
21 Savage Backs Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics: ‘I’m Gassing Him. I’m Behind Him.’
Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked about albums of the year — Her Loss. Released on November 4, the LP not only drew attention because it features two of the biggest artists in music today, but it also garnered attention because of the statements made by Drake throughout the project. Throughout the album, many believe Drake takes shots at a myriad of artists and public figures, including Ice Spice, Alexis Ohanian, Kanye West and D.R.A.M among others. Most notably, Drake is accused of making light of the ongoing assault trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and his countryman, Tory Lanez, on the song, “Circo Loco.”
defpen
