California State

hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds

Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before Prison Sentence

Fat Joe has revealed the advice Lil Wayne gave him as he was preparing to go to prison on tax evasion charges in 2013. Joey Crack recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, with a preview of the episode finding the “Lean Back” rapper reflecting on his friendship with Weezy.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs

Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”

Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better

Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Fat Joe calls himself the “Forrest Gump of hip-hop.”, new memoir, his hip-hop legacy and why rap is art

The Puerto Rican and Cuban artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), He began his music career as a member of Hip Hop group Diggin' in the Creates (D.I.T.C.), then founded the Terror Squad rap collective in the ’90s, which featured artists including Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and the late Big Pun. Although he’s perhaps best known for hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain” and “All the Way Up,” Joe recently told The Washington Post that it was important for him to revisit his failures and traumas to help readers learn “the do’s and don’ts of life.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”

In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
Rolling Stone

‘We Never Imagined This’: The Dizzying Ascent of Lil Durk

ON A SHIVERY, star-filled evening in May, Durk Banks is surrounded by friends, family, and what feels like the entire city of Chicago as he prepares to take the stage for a sold-out show at his hometown’s United Center. It’s the final night on his 7220 tour, and it feels like a moment of hard-won victory for Chicago hip-hop and the much-criticized drill scene. “To be able to perform in Chicago and sell it out … that feeling was like something you can’t even explain, for real,” says the 30-year-old artist, better known as Lil Durk. “We never imagined...
musictimes.com

Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should

50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
Vibe

Nas Unveils ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist

Nas has unveiled the tracklist to his forthcoming King’s Disease III album, which is slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11) via Mass Appeal. As the third installment in his King’s Disease series and his 16th studio album, King’s Disease III will include 16 songs and a bonus track, making it the more robust effort in the trilogy. The album will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. No guest appearances or featured artists appear on the tracklist.More from VIBE.comNas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of 'King's Disease III'Earn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging...
defpen

21 Savage Backs Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics: ‘I’m Gassing Him. I’m Behind Him.’

Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked about albums of the year — Her Loss. Released on November 4, the LP not only drew attention because it features two of the biggest artists in music today, but it also garnered attention because of the statements made by Drake throughout the project. Throughout the album, many believe Drake takes shots at a myriad of artists and public figures, including Ice Spice, Alexis Ohanian, Kanye West and D.R.A.M among others. Most notably, Drake is accused of making light of the ongoing assault trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and his countryman, Tory Lanez, on the song, “Circo Loco.”
defpen

defpen

