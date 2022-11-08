Read full article on original website
Related
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Aviation International News
GE Delivers 250th CT7-2E1 Helicopter Engine
GE Aerospace has delivered its 250th CT7-2E1 helicopter engine, the company said yesterday. The engine was shipped to Leonardo Helicopter in late September and will support Leonardo's AW149 and AW189 aircraft programs. The CT7-2E1 is a member of the T700/CT7 engine family that delivers 1,500 to 3,000 shp and has...
Aviation International News
Embraer YTD Deliveries Lag, but 4Q Will Be a Bonanza
Embraer delivered 23 business jets (15 light and eight midsize airplanes) in the third quarter, up from 21 aircraft (14 light and seven midsize) in the same period a year ago. At the same time, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer handed over 10 commercial airplanes, up one unit from third-quarter 2021.
tipranks.com
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Falls Short on October Deliveries, But Orders Rise
Boeing delivered fewer planes in October than in September. However, the flow of orders remained strong. The world’s largest aerospace company, Boeing (NYSE:BA), delivered fewer airplanes in October than in the preceding month. However, orders came in far ahead of expectations. The company shipped 35 airplanes in October, down...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Flying Magazine
Honda Aircraft Secures FAA Type Certification on HondaJet Elite II
The latest version of the Hondajet HA-420 type, the Elite II, includes a maximum takeoff weight increase and extended range.[Courtesy: Honda Aircraft Company]. Honda Aircraft Company announced Tuesday that it has secured FAA-type certification on the latest of its light jet series, the Hondajet Elite II. The company announced the new model at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exposition (NBAA-BACE) in October in Orlando.
freightwaves.com
Energy shipping boom: Propane tankers breach $100,000 a day
Fossil-fuel shipping is going from strength to strength and shows no signs of peaking. Rates for some very large gas carriers (VLGCs) have now topped $100,000 per day. Liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers crossed into six-digit territory months ago. The most fuel-efficient very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have now crossed that threshold as well.
NASDAQ
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Flying Higher Today
Drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) received an upgrade overnight, and the stock is taking off as a result. Shares of AeroVironment are up as much as 13% on Thursday morning based on positive commentary about what lies ahead. So what. AeroVironment has received a lot of attention since the start...
defensenews.com
Zhuhai Airshow display reveals info on China’s J-20, J-16 inventory
MELBOURNE, Australia — China has at least 200 stealthy J-20 fighters and more than 240 J-16 multirole strike aircraft in service, based on analysis of construction numbers painted on the jets by a Chinese military aviation expert. Andreas Rupprecht, who has authored several books on China’s military aviation industry...
Automakers Are Facing More Delays, And Chip Shortages Are Not To Blame
The German port of Bremerhaven is Europe's fourth largest and a key automotive hub that is used by Tesla, BMW, Stellantis, Volvo, and others, and it's now experiencing a sort of gridlock thanks to a shortage of H&H (high and heavy cargo) drivers, according to a report from CNBC. The trade intelligence firm VesselsValue has told the news agency that there is also a shortage of roll-on/roll-off drivers to move incoming car deliveries too, while military exercises have absorbed a significant portion of terminal space that is usually kept open for operators. This is likely a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Flying Magazine
Antonov Rebuilding World’s Largest Cargo Aircraft, ‘Mriya’
Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov is rebuilding the iconic An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo airplane destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company has announced. Days after fighting began in late February, the iconic Soviet-era strategic airlift cargo airplane with the 290-foot wingspan was destroyed amid fighting at...
Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian aviation investigators concluded Thursday that a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots’ overreliance on the plane’s automation system, and inadequate training contributed to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people. National Transportation...
Comments / 0