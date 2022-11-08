ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattsville, NY

Support Rising For 'Wonderful' Volunteer EMT, Minister From Prattsville Battling Cancer

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyOXd_0j377kdc00
Ken Aurigema has been a member of Lexington Fire and Rescue in Greene County for 27 years. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Liza Dwon, Google Maps street view

Support is on the rise for a volunteer EMT and minister from the region facing what colleagues describe as a long battle with cancer.

Greene County resident Ken Aurigema, of Prattsville, has been a volunteer at the Lexington fire department for 27 years, serving as an EMT and fire police officer, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Liza Dwon.

In August 2022, Aurigema underwent surgery for colon cancer and began chemotherapy treatments.

The grandfather of ten, who is also a minister at West Kill Christian Church, makes his living as a self-employed electrician, but has had a tough time working since starting his treatments, Dwon said.

“He has insurance, but it is not covering all the medical bills by a long shot,” she continued.

“He has given his life to protecting those in need and taking care of his family, and now he finds himself being the one in need of help.”

Dwon called Aurigema a valuable member of the department and an essential part of the team.

In addition to the GoFundMe, the department has planned a spaghetti dinner for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Kill Community Hall on Spectrum Road.

“All proceeds will go to help Ken with his fight,” Dwon said. “We hope to see everyone on the 19th for some delicious food while supporting a wonderful person.”

As of Sunday, Nov. 6, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,750 on a goal of $1,800.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie

A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WKTV

Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
ONEONTA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley

The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Missing Girls From Capital Region Found Safe, Police Say

This story has been updated.Two young girls who were reported missing in the region have been located, authorities announced. Deysi Rivero, age 12, and Tomiko Akbar, age 11, both of Albany, had last been seen at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, near Livingston and North Lake avenues, Albany Po…
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pets killed in smoky Menands fire

Several pets were rescued from a fire in Menands on Sunday. Sadly, firefighters say some did not make it out. The fire started Sunday morning at 412 Broadway, and was a very smoky scene. One person was sent to the hospital. Investigators are now looking into the damage and how...
MENANDS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy