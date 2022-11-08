Support Rising For 'Wonderful' Volunteer EMT, Minister From Prattsville Battling Cancer

Ken Aurigema has been a member of Lexington Fire and Rescue in Greene County for 27 years. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Liza Dwon, Google Maps street view

Support is on the rise for a volunteer EMT and minister from the region facing what colleagues describe as a long battle with cancer.

Greene County resident Ken Aurigema, of Prattsville, has been a volunteer at the Lexington fire department for 27 years, serving as an EMT and fire police officer, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Liza Dwon.

In August 2022, Aurigema underwent surgery for colon cancer and began chemotherapy treatments.

The grandfather of ten, who is also a minister at West Kill Christian Church, makes his living as a self-employed electrician, but has had a tough time working since starting his treatments, Dwon said.

“He has insurance, but it is not covering all the medical bills by a long shot,” she continued.

“He has given his life to protecting those in need and taking care of his family, and now he finds himself being the one in need of help.”

Dwon called Aurigema a valuable member of the department and an essential part of the team.

In addition to the GoFundMe, the department has planned a spaghetti dinner for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Kill Community Hall on Spectrum Road.

“All proceeds will go to help Ken with his fight,” Dwon said. “We hope to see everyone on the 19th for some delicious food while supporting a wonderful person.”

As of Sunday, Nov. 6, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,750 on a goal of $1,800.

