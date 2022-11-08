Master plan approved

POINT COMFORT – The development of a master plan for the port was approved during a special called meeting of the Calhoun Port Authority board Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Port Director Charles Hausmann said it would help plan for potential future growth and opportunity at the port as the widening and deepening project moves forward.

Board President Luis DeLaGarza said the company had completed master plans for at least 60 ports throughout North America.

“This is a needed vision going forward,” he said.

The board approved hiring Vickerman & Associates to prepare the master plan, with Commissioner Johnny Perez making the motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Jay Cuellar. It was approved unanimously.

Also, during the meeting, $500,000 was approved to be spent on public outreach for the rest of the year following a closed session.

Cuellar made the motion to approve the expenditure, which was seconded by Commissioner Marty Strakos. Perez, Cuellar, Strakos, and Commissioner Dan Krueger voted for the motion, while Commissioner J.C. Melcher voted against it.

Also, the board approved a lease with the Point Comfort Seafarers Center for $10 a year. The lease is for a total of 30 years with five-year renewal increments.

“This is really needed,” said Hausmann. “Seafarers are far away from home and often on the vessel for six months or more, so to get off the boat, sit down, relax and use WiFi is something that really works for them.”