Correct Clendenin, West Virginia, voting location clarified by Town Clerk

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — Clendenin Town Clerk Sarah Bird is clearing up some confusion about the polling place for residents.

She says some people mistakenly thought the polling location was at Clendenin First Baptist Church. However, Bird says the correct voting location is Clendenin Church of the Nazarene , located at 7554 Elk River Road (Route 119).

Bird says ballons are on the entrance guardrail of Clendenin’s polling location. Voters can visit the polls on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.