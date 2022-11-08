Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
MedicalXpress
Protected from a form of cell death, women are more resilient to kidney disease
In the battle of the sexes, women beat men in their ability to recover from kidney injury, but the reasons are not well understood. A study led by Duke Health researchers provides some insights: Females, it turns out, have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys. This protection could be exploited as a potential therapeutic.
MedicalXpress
Team identifies the cells responsible for colon cancer relapse
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, with about 2 million new cases each year. Most patients are diagnosed when the tumor is still located in the colon or rectum. These tumors are removed by surgery, and in many cases, are treated with chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent relapse. However, for between 20% and 35% of patients, the cancer reappears in the form of metastases in other vital organs. These are caused by residual tumor cells that remain hidden at the time of surgery. Metastases are the leading cause of death from almost all types of cancer, including colon cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study shows that COVID-19 vaccination helped to reduce the years of life lost among the fully vaccinated by nearly 88%
When evaluating vaccine efficacy, the conventional measures include a reduction of risk of hospitalization and death. The number of patients dying with or without vaccination is often in the public spotlight. However, when evaluating public health interventions or the burden of disease, it is more illustrative to use mortality metrics that also take into account the prematurity of the deaths, such as years of life lost (YLL) or years of life saved (YLS) due to the vaccination.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
MedicalXpress
Using SNAP benefits may slow memory decline in older adults
Eligible older adults who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the United States may have slower memory decline than eligible people who do not participate, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The researchers found that those who used SNAP had about two fewer years of cognitive aging over a 10-year period compared with those who didn't use SNAP.
MedicalXpress
Study hints at why older people are more susceptible to the flu
Though the COVID-19 pandemic provided a brief respite, influenza virus is back in circulation and, as usual, poses a special danger to people over the age of 65. But why are older people more susceptible to the flu? New research from the U-M Medical School, published in Nature Communications, offers clues.
MedicalXpress
What you need to know about bronchiolitis, a complication of RSV
Emergency departments across the country are experiencing a surge in children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and bronchiolitis, a complication of RSV. Luckily, many of these young patients can avoid hospitalization and safely recuperate at home. Bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, is very common among...
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
MedicalXpress
Genomic transposable elements modify the progression of Parkinson's disease
A study involving researchers from the University of Liverpool describes how transposable elements are associated with Parkinson's subtypes and impact disease trajectory. The study, published in Experimental Biology and Medicine, analyzed the variation of transposable elements—DNA sequences that have the ability to change their position within a genome—and their impact on different trajectories of Parkinson's disease.
MedicalXpress
Hip brace may slow hip displacement in children with cerebral palsy
A novel hip brace is significantly effective in preventing the progression of hip displacement among children with nonambulatory cerebral palsy, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Bo Ryun Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from Anam Hospital at the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and...
MedicalXpress
Magnetic brain stimulation can help patients with depression and pain
Clinicians and researchers have long used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat and study chronic pain and severe depression. A new technology, multi-locus TMS (mTMS), will improve the approach by utilizing the novel design of magnetic transducers allowing for electronic control of all stimulation parameters—location, intensity and the orientation of the induced electric field—assisted by a robot to redirect stimulation from one part of the brain to another in just a fraction of a second.
MedicalXpress
Most detailed map of brain's memory hub finds connectivity puzzle
The most detailed map ever made of the communication links between the hippocampus—the brain's memory control center—and the rest of the brain has been created by Australian scientists. And it may change how we think about human memory. "We were surprised to find fewer connections between the hippocampus...
MedicalXpress
Can gut microbes impact chemotherapy? So far, the answer is 'yes'
Bacteria in our guts play a significant role in how we digest what we eat, and what we eat includes oral medications we take. But the gut microbiome's impact on drugs may be different from its impact on food because drugs are often intended to target a specific tissue or organ or process in the body.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies new gene that can increase chemotherapeutic response in medulloblastomas
An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with the response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations. The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda,...
MedicalXpress
Novel genetic factors contribute to Parkinson's risk
Investigators have discovered novel genetic factors that contribute to the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Brain. The findings reveal novel short tandem repeat sequences within DNA in four distinct regions that are independent from currently known Parkinson's risk variants, of which...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer vaccine shows promise in animal studies
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial aims to find strep A's Achilles heel with potential vaccine to prevent rheumatic heart disease
A team of international scientists from Griffith University and the University of Alberta are about to start human clinical trials for a strep A vaccine they hope will induce long-lasting immunity against the deadly pathogen which kills more than 500,000 people each year. Griffith University researchers identified two small molecules...
