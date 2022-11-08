Read full article on original website
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies
Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
Hokies impress with 38-point win in season opener
Both teams started hot out of the gates but Virginia Tech never really stopped their impressive form while Delaware State faded, propelling the Hokies to a 95-57 victory over the Hornets on Monday night and the opening day of the 2022-23 season. Grant Basile stole the show in Blacksburg with 30 points and 10 rebounds on the night.
gobblercountry.com
#13 Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Opens the 2022/23 Season Huge
This season, the women’s and men’s basketball programs started off on the same day and at home. Visiting from Emmitsburg, Maryland were the Lady Mountaineers of Mount Saint Mary’s University. It might have been a long trip down I-81 (with a jog across the mountains to get there) but these warm-up games can be a surprise. So, the Hokies needed to take the court in total seriousness.
Scarlet Nation
Everything Kim Barnes Arico said after Michigan's win over Delaware State
On Wednesday night, the Michigan women's basketball team opened its season with an 83-30 drubbing of Delaware State. Here's everything that head coach Kim Barnes Arico had to say after the game. Opening statement. I thought it was a great opportunity to gain experience for everyone on our team, and...
pcpatriot.com
Secrist Signs To Play Basketball At Indiana State
Pulaski County senior Keslyn Secrist and her family attend an early signing day event Thursday in the gym at Pulaski County High for those athletes that have chosen to play at the collegiate level. Secrist, an All-State performer in 2021-22, will attend and play for Indiana State University. With her are her parents, Rick and Kim Secrist.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Temple News
McKie’s vision coming to fruition
Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
Franklin News Post
Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
Bluefield, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
AHS Announces ‘Border Rivalry’ Game with Greenbrier East
LOW MOOR — Alleghany High School and Greenbrier East High School have agreed to start a cross-border rivalry in football. AHS will travel to Lewisburg, W.Va., in September 2023 to take on the Spartans in the first game of the “Border Rivalry.” Alleghany High School and Covington High School will merge in the fall of 2023 and form a joint high school which will be named Alleghany High School. The joint high school will be housed in the current AHS building in Valley Ridge. The scheduling of athletic events for the joint high school is already under way. Bryan Stinespring, the activities...
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware
A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.
Gas prices on the rise again across Delaware Valley
In the Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is $4.12, up 12 cents from a week ago. In South Jersey, it's $3.93 and in Delaware it is $3.88.
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
thecarrollnews.com
Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District
Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
