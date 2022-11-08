ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Election 2022: Live results from Florida statewide races

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will have LIVE results for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Bookmark this page to get the latest results for statewide Florida races.

STATEWIDE GEORGIA RACES: Click here for results

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NORTHEAST FLORIDA RACES: Click here for results

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY SOUTHEAST GEORGIA RACES: Click here for results

How to stay informed:

TV & Streaming:

  • Watch CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax beginning at 5 p.m. for an evening newscast of election updates. We’ll also have an Election Night special at 7 p.m. and complete coverage of results on FOX30 at 10 and on CBS47 at 11
  • Our Action News Jax app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV
  • Watch our newscasts and news conferences from local, state and national officials LIVE

Online:

ActionNewsJax.com:

Action News Jax Mobile News app:

  • Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link
  • Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets
  • Watch our newscasts stream live

Social Media:

YouTube:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Radio:

Jacksonville:

News 104.5 WOKV:

Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau & Baker counties:

Listen for news and weather updates on:

  • WOKV-HD2 | HOT 99.5
  • WAPE-FM | 95.1 WAPE
  • WXXJ-FM | X106.5
  • WJGL-HD2 | Power 106.1
  • WJGL-FM | 96.9 The Eagle
  • WEZI-FM | Easy 102.9
  • WOKV-AM | ESPN 690 AM

Please email web@actionnewsjax.com if you have any questions about how to watch.

