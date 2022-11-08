ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
coingeek.com

Could BTC win? Joshua Henslee describes potential path to success

Bitcoin influencer Joshua Henslee recently released a video describing one potential path to success for BTC. While many in the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem claim victory is already in the bag, Henslee warns us not to be complacent and outlines how BTC could still win. How could BTC defeat BSV...
coingeek.com

Nothing is over!

There comes a time when one must reassess their presumptions, their investments, their decisions and decide whether or not they are on the right path. Does the world actually need micropayments? Was it wise to fight against the BTC people who just wanted to sell control of bitcoin to MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) and big tech through Blockstream? Does it make sense to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into R&D, infrastructure and proof of work when it’s so much easier to print tokens out of nowhere and dump them on someone’s grandma? Do average people even deserve to own their own data?
NASDAQ

Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?

Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.
coingeek.com

The Wright strategy is the Satoshi strategy—Why doesn’t he just sign it?

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. If Craig Wright is Satoshi, why doesn’t he just sign it?. “Sign it” specifically refers to signing with a private key of a satoshi-address that is...
decrypt.co

FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell

In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
The Associated Press

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.

