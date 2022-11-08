There comes a time when one must reassess their presumptions, their investments, their decisions and decide whether or not they are on the right path. Does the world actually need micropayments? Was it wise to fight against the BTC people who just wanted to sell control of bitcoin to MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) and big tech through Blockstream? Does it make sense to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into R&D, infrastructure and proof of work when it’s so much easier to print tokens out of nowhere and dump them on someone’s grandma? Do average people even deserve to own their own data?

2 DAYS AGO