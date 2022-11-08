Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Three Things Must Happen for Crypto To Reach Mass Adoption
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says that three vital things must take place to make the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies a reality. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, O’Leary first sets his sights on a need to improve crypto wallets, calling the existing ones hard to use.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Weighs In on FTX Collapse, Says Regulators in Washington May Lose Faith in Industry
Coinbase head Brian Armstrong says the collapse of crypto exchange FTX may make US politicians more skeptical of the crypto industry. In a new interview with Bankless, Armstrong weighs in on the collapse of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried who launched FTX. “I’m trying to make sense of this...
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
coingeek.com
Could BTC win? Joshua Henslee describes potential path to success
Bitcoin influencer Joshua Henslee recently released a video describing one potential path to success for BTC. While many in the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem claim victory is already in the bag, Henslee warns us not to be complacent and outlines how BTC could still win. How could BTC defeat BSV...
coingeek.com
Nothing is over!
There comes a time when one must reassess their presumptions, their investments, their decisions and decide whether or not they are on the right path. Does the world actually need micropayments? Was it wise to fight against the BTC people who just wanted to sell control of bitcoin to MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) and big tech through Blockstream? Does it make sense to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into R&D, infrastructure and proof of work when it’s so much easier to print tokens out of nowhere and dump them on someone’s grandma? Do average people even deserve to own their own data?
NASDAQ
Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?
Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls to June lows after Binance announces FTX deal; Coinbase, Kraken undergo downtime
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 8 includes Binance’s plans to acquire FTX, Coinbase and Kraken’s downtime after the market plummeted, and FTX’s insolvency being questioned with transactions halted for two hours. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that FTX approached the exchange...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'
Nouriel Roubini flagged FTX's rescue deal for Binance as a sign crypto investing is a Ponzi scheme. The "Dr Doom" economist noted FTX had itself been bailing out struggling crypto firms. The crypto critic wondered who will bail out Binance when that "house of cards collapses". Nouriel Roubini has flagged...
coingeek.com
The Wright strategy is the Satoshi strategy—Why doesn’t he just sign it?
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. If Craig Wright is Satoshi, why doesn’t he just sign it?. “Sign it” specifically refers to signing with a private key of a satoshi-address that is...
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
