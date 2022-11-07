ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

WCAX

Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
PIX11

Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WUPE

North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke. On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived, secured the area, and...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested on drug charges after Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that officers on patrol saw a vehicle on the night of October 13 that had an expired inspection sticker. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Jomar Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield.
CHICOPEE, MA

