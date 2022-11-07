Read full article on original website
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with...
North Adams Woman Pleads Innocent To Murdering Grandmother On Halloween
Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
Man wanted in connection with woman assaulted during West Springfield break-in
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with breaking into a house.
Kelsie Cote, accused of killing grandmother on Halloween, held without bail
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother
2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke. On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived, secured the area, and...
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Attorney: Duanesburg double homicide suspect can stand trial
Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney.
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
2 arrested on drug charges after Chicopee traffic stop
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that officers on patrol saw a vehicle on the night of October 13 that had an expired inspection sticker. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Jomar Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield.
66-Year-Old Grandmother Killed In 2-Alarm Western Massachusetts Fire
A 66-year-old woman has died after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in a small Western Massachusetts community, officials said.The Franklin County fire occurred at 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arr…
Monson Water Department official Thomas Murphy set to stand trial for indecent assault and battery
MONSON — An assistant superintendent for the Monson Water Department will stand trial in Palmer District Court on Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. Thomas J. Murphy was a longtime soccer coach in the small town, and the woman was a former player for him, according to court records.
Police Issue Alert For 2 Missing Girls Last Seen Leaving After-School Program In Albany
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who were reported missing in the region. Daisy Rivero, age 12, and Tomiko Akbar, age 11, both of Albany, were last seen at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue, Albany Police said.
Massachusetts woman arrested Friday after being accused of murdering her grandmother
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
