Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons
Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
Healthline
Dialysis May Not Be Best Treatment for Some with Advanced Kidney Disease: Here's Why
Researchers say people who receive dialysis for advanced kidney disease are more likely to be hospitalized than people who receive more palliative-type of care. Experts say dialysis can be helpful for some people with kidney disease, but the treatment can be difficult for some with the condition. They recommend those...
MedicalXpress
Study shows that COVID-19 vaccination helped to reduce the years of life lost among the fully vaccinated by nearly 88%
When evaluating vaccine efficacy, the conventional measures include a reduction of risk of hospitalization and death. The number of patients dying with or without vaccination is often in the public spotlight. However, when evaluating public health interventions or the burden of disease, it is more illustrative to use mortality metrics that also take into account the prematurity of the deaths, such as years of life lost (YLL) or years of life saved (YLS) due to the vaccination.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
MedicalXpress
Study hints at why older people are more susceptible to the flu
Though the COVID-19 pandemic provided a brief respite, influenza virus is back in circulation and, as usual, poses a special danger to people over the age of 65. But why are older people more susceptible to the flu? New research from the U-M Medical School, published in Nature Communications, offers clues.
MedicalXpress
Using SNAP benefits may slow memory decline in older adults
Eligible older adults who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the United States may have slower memory decline than eligible people who do not participate, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The researchers found that those who used SNAP had about two fewer years of cognitive aging over a 10-year period compared with those who didn't use SNAP.
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
MedicalXpress
Deaths from bacterial infections in the heart are on the rise among young people who inject drugs
Infective endocarditis (IE)—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels— affects 40,000–50,000 patients in the United States per year and has a 1-year average mortality rate of 30%. People who inject drugs (PWID) tend to be younger and have a higher risk for IE due to the entrance of bacteria in the bloodstream. In fact, IE cases among younger patients and PWID have increased, likely as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. A recent analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicine reveals that the risk of death from IE among young US residents aged 15–44 years old has doubled in the last 2 decades. Additionally, the percentage of PWID among young people who die of IE has reached almost 20%.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
MedicalXpress
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
MedicalXpress
Did having kidney disease and other conditions affect COVID-19 outcomes in different waves of the pandemic?
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
News-Medical.net
Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase risk of atrial fibrillation
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal reveals that using illicit drugs can increase atrial fibrillation risk. Study: Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase the risk of incident atrial fibrillation. Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock. Background. Atrial fibrillation is a common cardiac disease characterized by rapid and irregular...
Fatty Liver Disease Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades
Across the world, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly common, according to study results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for a growing proportion of advanced liver disease and liver-related death worldwide. As a result of inflammation, NAFLD can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis (advanced scarring) and even liver cancer. With no effective approved medical therapies, management is dependent on lifestyle change such as weight loss and exercise.
Comments / 0