Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program

University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
PASADENA, CA
actionnews5.com

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week

(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE

