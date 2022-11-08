Read full article on original website
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
In opener, Minnesota barely holds off Western Michigan
Dawson Garcia scored 23 points to lead Minnesota to a 61-60 win over visiting Western Michigan in the season opener
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
WISN
Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
Minnesota high school football Power 25 heading into the state playoffs
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) 1. Rosemount (10-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: Nov. 10 vs. No. 8 Centennial (8-2) at Stillwater Ranking rationale: Rosemount had to survive its fair share of close games in a grueling regular season schedule. ...
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
actionnews5.com
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Heavy church bell stolen from Minnesota cemetery chapel
A church bell weighing around 1,000 lbs. has been stolen from a southern Minnesota cemetery chapel. The bell has been reported missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel, Minn. since Oct. 15, according to Meeker County Chief Deputy Becky Howell. Howell told Bring Me The News they don't...
willmarradio.com
Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week
(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
