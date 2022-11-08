Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Betty Pinion
Services for Betty Pinion, 88, Clinton resident, will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Hobart Rose Cemetery. She died Nov. 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday Edition
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday paper
- Christmas Connection seeking donations for holidays. - Clinton softball players earn end of season awards. - Corn Bible football sees its season come to an end. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Chris Watson Miller
Funeral service for Chris Watson Miller, age 88 of Verden, Oklahoma will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Verden First Baptist Church with Charles Willis officiating. Chris Watson Miller was born March 29, 1934 to Chris and Nona Miller near Verden, Oklahoma. He went to...
Comments / 0