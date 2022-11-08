Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League
Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
Boston's starting rotation currently is in shambles but the Red Sox may be looking at a major move to fix it
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
NESN.com
Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter
After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove. Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
Red Sox free agents: If Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi leave, what’s the compensation?
The Red Sox have extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi. Nov. 20 is the deadline for players to accept or reject the offer. Bogaerts obviously will reject his because he’s set to receive a longterm contract on the open market. Eovaldi,...
NBC Sports
Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023
An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
Red Sox to add Enmanuel Valdez (from Christian Vázquez trade) to 40-man roster Thursday, per source
The Red Sox will add second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster Thursday, according to an industry source. Boston acquired Valdez with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Astros for Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1. Baseball America ranks Valdez the No. 16 prospect in the organization. The...
NBC Sports
Chaim Bloom calls Bogaerts-related Red Sox report 'overblown'
The MLB offseason began in earnest this week, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reporting Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox have reached out to teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B" should Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency. Feinsand's report heightened speculation that Bogaerts, who...
Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Red Sox added an intriguing young utility man to the squad's 40-man roster Thursday afternoon
Red Sox reveal significant change to starting rotation, bullpen for 2023
The 2023 Boston Red Sox starting rotation isn’t as empty as it seems. After Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and Rich Hill all became free agents at the end of the season, the Sox seemed faced with a tall order of overhauling most of their rotation this winter. Or not.
Cubs Met With Scott Boras to Discuss Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among...
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Comments / 0