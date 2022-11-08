ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield

The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League

Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
Five Second Basemen Red Sox Could Target In Trade Market This Winter

After a few unseasonably warm days, the autumnal chill has returned to New England, and the days are getting shorter every day. The Red Sox apparently have taken notice and have fired up the hot stove. Boston is one of the more pivotal teams in the entire sport this winter...
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
Starter or reliever? Red Sox GM clears up Whitlock's role for 2023

An important question about Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck has been answered. Both Boston Red Sox pitchers entered the offseason uncertain whether they would be used as starters or relievers in 2023. On Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran provided some clarity. O'Halloran told reporters the team has informed...
Chaim Bloom calls Bogaerts-related Red Sox report 'overblown'

The MLB offseason began in earnest this week, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reporting Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox have reached out to teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B" should Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency. Feinsand's report heightened speculation that Bogaerts, who...
Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?

The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
