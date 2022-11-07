ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship

Hurricane Nicole was America’s first November hurricane in almost 40 years, causing five deaths and destroying at least 49 beachfront homes and hotels in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how rising home insurance costs within the state are impeding many Floridian’s abilities to start rebuilding, especially after Hurricane Ian’s impact. Nov. 12, 2022.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
NBC News

Key Arizona races still too early to call

In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
GADSDEN, AL
NBC News

Food sanitation company accused of employing at least 31 children on graveyard shifts in slaughterhouses

A leading sanitation company is accused of employing dozens of children to clean the killing floors of slaughterhouses during graveyard shifts, the Department of Labor announced. Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, a company contracted to work at slaughterhouses and meatpacking facilities throughout the county, allegedly employed at least 31...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

'So much relief': South Dakota voters pass Medicaid expansion

South Dakotans voted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, providing tens of thousands of impoverished people with access to health care and dismissing state GOP attempts to sink the effort. With 56% of the vote, the successful ballot initiative should practically ensure that more than 40,000...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

536K+
Followers
60K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy