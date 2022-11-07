Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship
Hurricane Nicole was America’s first November hurricane in almost 40 years, causing five deaths and destroying at least 49 beachfront homes and hotels in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how rising home insurance costs within the state are impeding many Floridian’s abilities to start rebuilding, especially after Hurricane Ian’s impact. Nov. 12, 2022.
Florida recovering after Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes
Florida Governor DeSantis visited the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Nicole, after the now-tropical depression caused extensive destruction in the state. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the latest storm updates.Nov. 12, 2022.
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, leads to 2 deaths, collapsed homes and widespread power outages
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, leading to at least two deaths, widespread power outages, the collapse of several homes and the unearthing what may be a Native American burial ground. The hurricane made landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. ET on...
Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole
Authorities in Florida say the wind and rain from Hurricane Nicole uncovered what appears to be a Native American burial ground. WPTV’s Matt Sczesny reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
Key Arizona races still too early to call
In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor
Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a new...
Food sanitation company accused of employing at least 31 children on graveyard shifts in slaughterhouses
A leading sanitation company is accused of employing dozens of children to clean the killing floors of slaughterhouses during graveyard shifts, the Department of Labor announced. Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, a company contracted to work at slaughterhouses and meatpacking facilities throughout the county, allegedly employed at least 31...
Trump claims he sent the FBI to Florida to stop voter fraud in 2018. Officials say no such thing happened.
Former President Donald Trump described in great detail Thursday night how he purportedly delivered a 2018 election win to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis by sending FBI agents to stop "ballot theft" in a major Florida county. But officials on Friday indicated that the former president's account was a fabrication. "Never happened,"...
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers
A California mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. KSBY’s Austin Herbaugh reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
'So much relief': South Dakota voters pass Medicaid expansion
South Dakotans voted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, providing tens of thousands of impoverished people with access to health care and dismissing state GOP attempts to sink the effort. With 56% of the vote, the successful ballot initiative should practically ensure that more than 40,000...
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race
NBC News projects that former Oregon House Speaker Democrat Tina Kotek will win the state’s governor’s race. Kotek is now the second out lesbian governor elected this week. Nov. 12, 2022.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race, beating Republican Christine Drazan
Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race for governor in Oregon, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Republican Christine Drazan. With her victory Kotek will be one of the first out lesbian governors in the United States. She joins another out lesbian governor-elect, Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts, in making history in the 2022 midterms.
Meet the 23-year-old Indian American who flipped a Republican Illinois district
Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration. An Indian Muslim American who wears a hijab, she remembers the former president’s 2016 Election Day with perfect clarity. She was a a senior at her high school in Palatine, Illinois, and the racist, Islamophobic rhetoric being parroted around her sealed her first political memory.
Tennessee man breaks into woman's home and kidnaps her over lottery ticket, before assaulting officers, police say
A Tennessee man broke down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home, kidnapped and attacked her in a rage, upset that he did not receive a lottery ticket and claiming she owed him money, authorities said. Dontrell Hanes, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a slew of charges including aggravated burglary,...
