In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO