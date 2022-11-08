Does Lincoln Riley need to hire a special teams coordinator in 2023 at USC?

With USC’s defense and special teams units both struggling on a relatively consistent basis at the moment, in a year when the Trojans have a roster which is undeniably incomplete and insufficiently deep, one has to ask the tough questions.

Should this coaching staff remain intact even though we all knew Year 1 would have its share of difficulties, or is it already time to shake things up, especially if better coaches exist elsewhere and can be brought in by Lincoln Riley to improve the USC football product?

Let’s be clear: We knew Year 1 would be difficult for this staff, so the idea of retaining everyone for Year 2 is entirely reasonable.

Let’s also be clear: If better options exist, Lincoln Riley owes it to himself, the school, and the fan base to consider them.

Let’s talk about USC needing a special teams coordinator, which it currently doesn’t have under Riley:

KICK RETURNS

USC has elite playmakers, which makes the lack of explosive kick returns a real problem. This is probably the best argument for having a special teams coach on staff. Not being able to bust loose on kicks means Caleb Williams and the offense have to do everything, and they have to do more of everything (longer drives).

VIDEO

RECRUITING

This conversation becomes complicated when we discuss recruiting. If Lincoln Riley can find a special teams coach who can recruit as well as — or nearly as well as — Donte Williams, it would certainly make sense to not retain Williams and hire that special teams coordinator in place of him on the 10-man staff.

UCLA AND NOTRE DAME

As we mentioned in our pieces on Alex Grinch and Donte Williams, if the results are really bad against UCLA and Notre Dame, Lincoln Riley will need to rethink the composition of his coaching staff.

It doesn’t necessarily mean he has to make changes, but it should at least mean that Grinch and Donte Williams are coaching for their jobs in 2023. They would — and should — start 2023 on the hot seat if they perform poorly against UCLA and Notre Dame.

BIG TEN

In the Big Ten’s nasty wind and rain, USC will need to be very sharp in its execution of punt protection and kick coverage. Riley might retain his current staff heading into 2023, but there’s zero question he should clean house if 2023’s results are not up to standard.

COUNTERPOINT

The argument against hiring a special teams coordinator is that the defense is so acutely bad right now. Hiring a better position coach on the defensive side of the ball might be more necessary than a special teams coordinator.

SUMMARY

Alex Grinch

Donte Williams

Special teams coordinator

Lincoln Riley has three specific choices to weigh if the UCLA and Notre Dame games do not go well for USC.